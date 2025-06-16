Old-School Desserts People Loved To Eat In The 1980s
In the 1980s, everything was over-the-top, including the desserts. There's a lot that we miss from this decadent decade, including a long list of iconic sweet treats. While some of the decade's most popular desserts are still made, they're much rarer nowadays, and you probably won't see them at a birthday party anytime soon. Others, like a few prepackaged sweets, are no longer produced and may never be seen again. Even some timeless dessert items, such as pudding and chocolate, had their own unique edge in the '80s.
They may have slipped in popularity, but the good news is that you can still recreate these sweet treats in your own kitchen, whether that's by using the exact same ingredients foodies used in the 1980s or substituting them as necessary. Tastes and food trends change over the years, but enjoying old-fashioned desserts is an easy way to take a trip down memory lane. Whether you're craving some 1980s nostalgia or need a dessert idea for a retro-inspired celebration, these desserts won't disappoint — and making them for yourself is probably easier than hunting down a DeLorean and popping back in time.
Poke cake
If you can't decide between eating Jell-O or cake for dessert, a cool and creamy poke cake may be the way to go. This quintessential 1980s treat — which was actually invented by Jell-O itself — looks as good as it tastes, with colorful gelatin rippling through white cake. The cake is chilled in the refrigerator and finished with fluffy whipped topping, making it a refreshing summer treat. Not only is the dessert super simple to make, but you can also bake the cake in advance using a prepackaged mix to save time. This comes in especially handy if you're planning a big party and need to whip up several different dishes at once.
To make this fruity, colorful treat for yourself, you'll need to start by whipping up a white cake mix, following the directions on the box. You can also make the cake from scratch if you're feeling ambitious. When the cake is cool, use a fork to poke holes all over the top. Next, make the Jell-O or any similar gelatin product according to the package directions, and slowly spoon the liquid over the cake, making sure to fill each hole. Although the cake is traditionally made with strawberry Jell-O, you can use any flavor you'd like, which will also change the color of the dessert. Chill the cake in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the gelatin to set. Right before you're ready to eat the cake, frost it with a whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, and decorate with the fruit of your choice.
Jell-O Pudding Pops
Nothing cooled you down on a hot summer day in the 1980s quite like a Jell-O Pudding Pop. The sweet and creamy treat doubled as a snack and a dessert, making it a popular confection when it burst onto the food scene, and came in vanilla and chocolate flavors. Since they contained milk, Jell-O Pudding Pops were marketed as a wholesome, convenient option, and they were even sold at some schools at the time. Sadly, Jell-O Pudding Pops melted away for good in the early 2000s and only live on in the memories of '80s kids today.
If you want to try to recreate this vintage treat at home, you can do it with just a few simple ingredients. The good news is that the finished product should taste similar to the original, as one of those ingredients is Jell-O Instant Pudding. To make swirled pops, make a box of instant vanilla pudding and a box of instant chocolate pudding according to the package directions. Fill a freezer bag with the two flavors of pudding, alternating the flavors as you do so. Alternatively, you can also make all chocolate or all vanilla pudding pops. Insert wooden or plastic sticks into the pops and enjoy your sweet trip down memory lane. For a more exotic spin on the classic favorite, you may also want to try these flan pudding pops.
Dirt pudding
The humble dirt pudding screams childhood. Creamy chocolate pudding, layers of crushed chocolate cookies, and a topping of tangy and fruity gummy worms combine to make this vintage 1980s treat. This is another dessert ideal for those who can't decide what they want, as it contains a bit of everything, from the smooth and decadent pudding to the chewy and sour candy. The crushed cookies that stand in as the dirt give the pudding a bit of a crunchy texture as well. While the history of dirt cups isn't totally clear, the fun kids' dessert (that adults like eating, too) is thought to have become popular in the Midwest during the 1980s and to have been inspired by mud pie, which also features a creamy layer and crushed cookies.
For those who want to serve a little nostalgia after dinner, make these classic dirt and worm cups with either homemade or premade chocolate pudding. Combine the pudding with some whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, if you want to give it a fluffier texture. Place a layer of pudding in the bottom of your chosen container, followed by a layer of crushed chocolate cookies. Continue layering until you reach the top before ending with the crushed cookies and a few gummy worms on top. You can even customize the dessert to match themed parties or holiday celebrations, such as using red and green worms for a children's Christmas get-together.
Kool-Aid pie
Few things evoke sweet 1980s childhood memories better than a creamy Kool-Aid pie. This old-school dessert was a hit with both kids and parents alike, as it was simple to make using ingredients people most likely had in their pantries and refrigerators. Even today, the beauty of this sweet treat is that it's easily customizable according to your kids' flavor preferences, such as cherry or grape. You can also choose a color to reflect a specific holiday, such as orange for Halloween. This pie may be the easiest dessert you've ever made, but one bite will transport you back to childhood. Even if you never had Kool-Aid pie as a kid, the flavor of the drink mix is a one-way ticket to the 1980s.
Make this dreamy dessert in a matter of minutes by combining a can of sweetened condensed milk with a container of whipped topping in a large bowl until they're smooth. Stir in the powdered contents of a Kool-Aid packet and blend well. Pour the vibrantly hued mixture into a graham cracker crust and chill the pie in your refrigerator until it's set. You can either use a premade crust or make a pie crust from scratch with crushed graham crackers. Top the pie with additional whipped topping prior to serving. As a fun touch, garnish the dessert with fresh fruit that reflects your chosen Kool-Aid flavor.
Strawberry pretzel tart
You may wonder how pretzels, cream cheese, and strawberry-flavored gelatin could possibly go together, but they do. They really, really do. During the 1980s, strawberry pretzel tarts — which were also sometimes called salads — became all the rage, showing up at everything from baby showers to Christmas parties. The saltiness and crunchiness of the pretzels perfectly complement the sweet-tart strawberries and decadent cream cheese. Like most of these retro 1980s desserts, you can whip this tart up in under an hour using ingredients you probably already have on hand. Not only is this sweet treat easy on the palate, but it's also aesthetically pleasing thanks to its vibrant red color and fresh strawberry topping.
Surprise friends or family at your next soiree by making this classic tart. Make the delicious crust by combining crushed pretzels, brown sugar, and butter. Then, create a filling by combining cream cheese, sugar, and a whipped topping in your mixer, then layering it over the crust. Pour room-temperature strawberry gelatin over the cream cheese mixture and allow it to set in the refrigerator for a few hours. Finish the tart with a layer of fresh, sliced strawberries, and serve with a dollop of whipped topping, if you desire.
Viennetta ice cream cake
During the 1980s, no dessert was classier than a Viennetta ice cream cake. Few desserts were quite as easy to serve as a Viennetta ice cream came premade, meaning all you had to do was take it out of the packaging and place it on a serving plate. The sophisticated frozen treat debuted in the U.K. in 1982 before becoming popular in the United States in the late 1980s. Viennetta featured alternating layers of crisp chocolate and rippled vanilla and chocolate ice cream. Wall's, the British ice cream company that produced Viennetta, eventually offered other flavors, such as salted caramel, mint, and birthday cake. Viennetta was sold under the Good Humor brand in the U.S. before being rebranded by Breyer's in the 1990s. While it was discontinued by the middle of the decade, Viennetta has since made a comeback.
You can recreate a bit of that 1980s elegance in your kitchen. Even if the copycat dessert doesn't have the exact same ripple design, the chocolate and vanilla flavors are reminiscent of the retro treat. In a loaf pan, alternate layers of vanilla ice cream with layers of melted chocolate. Add coconut oil to the chocolate to help it freeze with a crispy texture. Place the ice cream cake in your freezer for a few hours and top it with whipped cream prior to serving. To give your dessert the iconic Viennetta look, top it with a line of cocoa powder down the center.
Baked Alaska
Rich and delicious baked Alaska was the centerpiece of many special event dinner tables throughout the decade and is frozen in the minds of 1980s dessert lovers. This showy dessert features a decadent combination of sponge cake, ice cream, and Italian meringue topping. While the mystery of how exactly you bake ice cream added to the dessert's allure, the explanation is more straightforward than you'd think. The ice cream is baked in a hot oven but is protected from melting due to a hard meringue shell. The result is a crunchy, golden shell that encases still-frozen ice cream. The confection is just as pleasing on the palate as it is on the eyes, making it an ideal party dessert.
Although making baked Alaska is a bit labor-intensive due to the meringue, it's sure to impress your dinner guests of all ages. Make this creamy, dreamy, old-school dessert by layering sponge cake with ice cream. You can either make the cake from scratch using your favorite recipe or use a boxed mix for convenience. Your ice cream options are endless, ranging from classic vanilla to more exciting options, such as pistachio or cherry. You can even get creative by combining a few different ice cream flavors and colors. Finish the dessert by covering the ice cream and cake with meringue and baking until it's golden brown.
Kahlúa cake
Dark, rich, and sweet, chocolate Kahlúa cake is the stuff of 1980s dreams. The dessert actually contains a touch of alcohol, setting it apart from the decade's kid-friendly treats. This chocolatey dessert was the grand finale of many 1980s parties, and also made frequent appearances at bake sales and potluck dinners, as well. Even though it sounds fancy, the cake is easy to make and requires just a few ingredients. Like many cake-based desserts, you can make the batter from scratch or use a convenient pre-mixed boxed version.
To make this cake yourself, combine yellow cake mix with instant chocolate pudding, Kahlúa, and vodka. For added flavor, you can substitute water for coffee in the cake mix. Pour the batter into a bundt pan and bake before placing the cake on a serving plate and covering it with a glaze containing even more Kahlúa, confectioners' sugar, and milk. Top with a dusting of powdered sugar for a classic look. You can also make chocolate Kahlua cupcakes if you want individual, easy-to-eat desserts for a party. Serve the cake with a side of chocolate or coffee-flavored ice cream as a special touch. If you want to use up an old bottle of booze and don't know if it's still safe to use, Kahlúa is actually good for longer than you may think.
Monkey bread
During President Ronald Regan's time in the White House during the 1980s, sticky, sweet monkey bread was one of his favorite indulgences. This classic, pull-apart bread was a favorite of Regan's growing up, and was often served at White House gatherings. After the word got out about the president's beloved dessert, it quickly gained popularity in American households. Due to its flavor and consistency, monkey bread is often served for breakfast or brunch, as well as an after-dinner dessert.
You can make this versatile sweet treat yourself by rolling pieces of biscuit dough into balls and rolling each one in a cinnamon sugar mixture. To make it even easier, you can also make monkey bread with canned crescent rolls. Layer the sugared balls into a bundt pan, sprinkling each layer with crushed walnuts if you like your desserts with an added crunch. Make the caramel sauce by blending butter and brown sugar in a saucepan, then pour it evenly over the balls of dough. Bake the dough for about 40 minutes, or until it's golden brown. Place the monkey bread on a serving plate and enjoy by pulling apart the sticky dough balls.
Texas sheet cake
Classic Texas sheet cake is a dessert as tasty as the Southern state is big. What makes the moist cake so memorable is its rich, fudgy frosting topped with roasted pecans. This recipe, which soared in popularity in the 1980s, is undoubtedly found in many family cookbooks and on food-stained cards tucked away in wooden boxes. What makes Texas sheet cake extra-special and helps it stand out from other chocolate confections is the fact that it's topped with decadent frosting while it's still warm. This technique gives the frosting its signature fudgy texture. Coffee is also added to the cake batter to make it even more intense and flavorful. Over the years, this dessert has gone by several different names, including Texas brownie cake, brownie, sheet cake, Texas sheath cake, and buttermilk brownies.
Bring back a mouthwatering bit of the 1980s by making a cake batter that also contains buttermilk, unsweetened cocoa powder, brewed coffee, and vanilla extract. While the cake is baking, whip up the mouthwatering frosting by combining butter, milk, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and a dash of salt. Pour the frosting over the hot cake when it's fresh out of the oven. While the cake is still cooling, apply a sprinkling of crushed pecans. Use pecans spiced with cayenne powder and cinnamon for an unexpected burst of flavor.
Tiramisu
Due to the fact that it contains espresso, tiramisu could be considered one of the more grown-up desserts in a sea of kids' treats in the 1980s. The decadent Italian dessert — which consists of layers of creamy mascarpone, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, and rich cocoa powder – only gained popularity in the United States late in the decade. Tiramisu can also be made with a bit of coffee-flavored liqueur or even dark rum, Marsala wine, or brandy for those who want a deeper flavor.
There are several ways to make tiramisu, ranging from a traditional version with raw eggs to a more simplified recipe. If you prefer the latter option, make a creamy filling by beating mascarpone, cream, vanilla extract, and white sugar until it forms stiff peaks. Dip ladyfingers in espresso, allowing them to absorb the liquid but not get soggy. Layer the mascarpone and ladyfingers in a baking dish until you reach the top. Finish with a dusting of cocoa powder.
Millionaire pie
In the 1980s, easy yet delicious no-bake desserts were all the rage, and creamy millionaire pie fit the bill. Considered an icebox pie since it started gaining popularity as early as the 1930s when refrigerators were becoming increasingly common household appliances, this classic dessert features a graham cracker crust, creamy whipped topping, sweetened condensed milk, tangy crushed pineapple, and a salty and crunchy pecan topping. The name is said to come from the dessert's rich flavor and decadent texture. The combination is crave-worthy, and millionaire pie is simple to put together in a matter of minutes using pantry staples.
To make this vintage pie, you'll need to create the filling by combining the can of drained crushed pineapple and pecans with whipped topping, condensed milk, and cream cheese. Fold the mixture gently with a spatula to ensure a light and fluffy texture. Finally, pour the creamy filling into a graham cracker crust and top with roasted pecans and maraschino cherries for a pop of color. Allow the pie to chill in your refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
Sherbet punch
Icy, creamy, and fruity sherbet punch delighted dinner guests throughout the 1980s. It's both a drink and a dessert in one pretty punch bowl and can easily be customized to reflect a color scheme or theme. Rainbow sherbet punch was a kids' favorite throughout the decade and featured pastel-hued sherbet, Hawaiian punch, and lemon-lime soda. Part of the fizzy concoction's appeal is the fact that it comes together with just a few ingredients and is eye-catching enough to double as a table centerpiece.
Give your next party a nostalgic '80s touch with a crowd-pleasing sherbet punch. Simply pour equal parts cold Hawaiian punch and a citrusy soda into a punch bowl and top with scoops of creamy sherbet. You can also use juice and add ice cubes or an ice ring to the bowl right before serving. Garnish the punch glasses with orange or lime slices or a few sprigs of fresh mint.