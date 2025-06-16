Old-School Desserts People Loved To Eat In The 1980s

If you can't decide between eating Jell-O or cake for dessert, a cool and creamy poke cake may be the way to go. This quintessential 1980s treat — which was actually invented by Jell-O itself — looks as good as it tastes, with colorful gelatin rippling through white cake. The cake is chilled in the refrigerator and finished with fluffy whipped topping, making it a refreshing summer treat. Not only is the dessert super simple to make, but you can also bake the cake in advance using a prepackaged mix to save time. This comes in especially handy if you're planning a big party and need to whip up several different dishes at once.

To make this fruity, colorful treat for yourself, you'll need to start by whipping up a white cake mix, following the directions on the box. You can also make the cake from scratch if you're feeling ambitious. When the cake is cool, use a fork to poke holes all over the top. Next, make the Jell-O or any similar gelatin product according to the package directions, and slowly spoon the liquid over the cake, making sure to fill each hole. Although the cake is traditionally made with strawberry Jell-O, you can use any flavor you'd like, which will also change the color of the dessert. Chill the cake in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the gelatin to set. Right before you're ready to eat the cake, frost it with a whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, and decorate with the fruit of your choice.