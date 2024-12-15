Here's How Long Kahlua Is Actually Good For

Kahlua can certainly stay safe to drink for a long, long time, but that doesn't mean the quality will remain the same — or that you will want to drink it for as long as it lasts. The first sign that your Kahlua has started to turn is that when you open it, it won't smell as strongly of coffee. That rich scent will have degraded, and along with it, the vibrant flavor. If you sip a little and find your taste buds searching for something to latch onto, it might be time to get rid of the bottle.

If there is any separation in the liquid or if the liquid has curdled, or if the color has changed from its gorgeous, deep brown to a lighter hue, it has probably started to fade considerably and you may want to consider tossing it. It is unlikely that your Kahlua will grow mold, but it's also not entirely outside the realm of possibility. So, if you pour it out and see that tell-tale fuzz swimming atop the liquor, it's definitely gone bad and should be dumped out immediately.

You can help keep your Kahlua full of flavor for longer by keeping it out of direct light, away from any sunny windows. It should also be kept away from sources of heat, so don't store it near your stove or oven or the outside of your refrigerator.