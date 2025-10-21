13 Old School Snacks You Won't Find In Vending Machines Anymore

Buckle in, travelers, we're cranking open the neon-humming door of the Takeout Time Machine. Its buttons are sticky with soda pop syrup, and inside it hums the faint, sugary static of days gone by. Today's destination is the Vending Machine Graveyard, where ghosts of the best vending machine snacks from our youth still rattle in their coils.

In this time-traveling contraption, you can still hear the clunk of a plastic bottle dropping into the vending machine tray. For a second, the world still tastes like Minute Maid grape soda and the questionable cafeteria freedom to drink yourself into a deep purple, corn syrup-induced coma. Let this be a warning to you: You must tread carefully. Instead of vending delicious, sweet and savory treats wrapped in cellophane, this machine shoots out long-forgotten shells of our once-adored snack soulmates. In place of an ingredients list, we find epitaphs — tiny tributes to beloved snacks taken from this world too soon. How we grieve them still.

So, bow your head in reverence as we share moments of silence, in remembrance of snacks that felt like family, and whose absence leaves a gaping hole in our hearts ... and tummies. Grab your quarters, and away we go.