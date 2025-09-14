The Must-Visit Candy Store In Each State

By Cheryl Kochenderfer
Americans love candy, and with over 11,000 candy businesses nationwide, sweet-toothed travelers have their pick of the litter. From California's fortune cookies to Connecticut's Mounds bars, every state has a legendary dessert. However, finding that one must-visit candy store in each state requires insider knowledge. Luckily, we've tracked down the top candy destinations that both locals and tourists swear by.

These 50 businesses aren't your average candy shops. To understand exactly how we created this list, you can scroll down for our methodology. However, we assure you that each destination has a distinctive "wow" factor that sets it apart from the rest. Some have an overwhelming amount of variety, stocking childhood favorites and retro treats we haven't seen in decades. Others use family recipes to make homemade candies you won't find anywhere else. Many offer unique visitor experiences, where you can snap photos with life-sized chocolate animals, watch master confectioners work their craft, or roll up your sleeves in a candy-making class. 

If we've piqued your interest (and your appetite), then consider this your map to the United States — the sweet tooth edition — to navigate across this sweet landscape smoothly. Because with everything from mom-and-pop shops to multi-story candy mansions, it's hard to know where to begin. And trust us, after diving into the descriptions, you'll be tempted to cross those state lines!

Alabama: Three George's (Mobile)

Exterior of Three George's corner candy shop in colorful historic building Three George's Candy Shop Inc / Facebook

Walking into this Mobile, Alabama, mainstay feels like stepping into a 1940s soda pop shop complete with shakes, sundaes, and sandwiches. Housed in a historical building, this store was opened in 1917 by three locals of Greek descent — all named George. Although small, the place is famous for its pecan turtles (the official state nut), other nutty delights, fruit candies, seasonal gifts, and plenty of nostalgia.

3georges.com

(251) 433-6725

226 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Alaska: Alaskan Wild Berry Products (Anchorage)

Alaska Wild Berry Products storefront on cloudy day Prasanna Santhi / X, formerly known as Twitter

Alaska Wild Berry Products began as a small, homemade jam production but has expanded into the state's largest candy manufacturer. The Anchorage store features the world's largest chocolate waterfall and public viewing windows into the candy kitchen where treats are made by hand. Stock up on gourmet, Alaskan-inspired treats like Polar Beach Smooches and Alaska's Largest Chocolate bar (featuring a local artist's wildlife montage).

akwildberry.com

(907) 562-8858

5225 Juneau St, Anchorage, AK 99518

Arizona: Sweeties Candy of Arizona (Chandler)

Sweeties Candy of Arizona storefront on sunny day Sweeties Candy of Arizona / Facebook

This family-run candy store has been passed down through generations and boasts an astonishing collection of sweets, with 75,000 pounds of candy and over 4,000 different types. You'll find old-time classics alongside modern favorites, a wide sugar-free selection, bulk candy, and international delights. Unique items include over 300 pure sugarcane glass-bottle sodas, as well as Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, and Nintendo-themed sweets. Basically, if a candy is manufactured, you'll probably find it here!

sweetiescandyaz.com

(480) 899-4245

1986 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Arkansas: Martin Greer's Candies (Garfield)

Candy display with kitchen in background at Martin Greer's Candies Martin Greer's Candies / Facebook

Frequently described as a "must-stop for all sweet lovers," this father-to-son candy business uses treasured recipes (some date back to the Civil War era). Watch skilled confectioners handcraft everything in-store through giant glass windows. Think rich fudge, peanut brittle, chocolate truffles, sponge candy, and buttery toffee. Since it's located just off Highway 62, it's easy to pop in while road-tripping through Arkansas.

martingreerscandies.com

(479) 656-1440

22151 US-62, Garfield, AR 72732

California: Candy Heaven (Sacramento)

Candy Heaven "The Sweetest Place on Earth" sign Never Bored Family / X, formerly known as Twitter

Historic charm and sweet indulgences collide in Old Sacramento's Candy Heaven. Energetic and friendly staff welcome visitors to barrels upon barrels of colorful saltwater taffies, gourmet gummies, premium chocolates, and nostalgic favorites. It's perfect for sweet-toothed tourists looking for edible souvenirs in a quirky candy shop. If you're bringing these treats home, here's how to store gummy candy so it stays fresh and chewy.

oldsacramento.com/business/candy-heaven

(916) 447-3404

1201 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Colorado: The Taffy Shop (Estes Park)

The Taffy Shop neon sign with flags on storefront The Taffy Shop / X, formerly known as Twitter

Earning USA Today's #1 Best Candy Store ranking, The Taffy Shop has been operating since 1935 with the same secret melt-in-your-mouth recipes. The taffy is made from scratch daily with the help of the store's "kiss wrapper," which has been in use since 1947. Watch this machine in action before grabbing a free sample. There are hundreds of flavors to choose from, including cinnamon, molasses, and Texas pecan.

originaltaffyshop.com

(970) 586-4548

121 West Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80571

Connecticut: Munson's Chocolates (various locations)

Munson's Factory Shoppe storefront on sunny day Moriartys Digital Visions / X, formerly known as Twitter

In 1946, the Munsons used their post-war sugar rations to begin their chocolate business. Defying the odds, they created crave-worthy confections famous in their local town, eventually expanding to eight locations across Connecticut. The chain focuses on high-quality ingredients to create handcrafted treats like salted caramels and triple chocolate truffles. To support sustainability, the shop offers "Munson Mash-ups" (delicious and discounted candy scraps).

munsonschocolates.com

Multiple locations

Delaware: Snyder's Candy (Rehoboth)

Rainbow colored Snyder's Candy sign Snyder's Candy of Rehoboth Beach / Facebook

This beachside candy wonderland stocks treasures you won't find elsewhere, from funky Jelly Belly flavors to freeze-dried astronaut treats. Even though licorice is one of the most controversial foods in America, you're bound to find a flavor you like among Snyder's 80 different varieties. Meanwhile, the store's saltwater taffy has gotten recognition from The Food Network and Everyday with Rachael Ray.

snyderscandy.com

(302) 226-3994

60 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Florida: Sweet Pete's Candy (Jacksonville)

Sweet Pete's Candy mansion on sunny day Sweet Pete / Facebook

This candy mansion is a sprawling 23,000 square feet over three stories, making it one of the largest candy shops in America. The brightly decorated interior holds thousands of candy varieties and handcrafted chocolates, featuring bestsellers like candy apples and chocolate-dipped potato chips. The place hosts tours, events, and candy-making classes for kids or adults. An afternoon making candy and cocktails or boozy truffles? Yes, please!

sweetpetescandy.com

(904) 643-4172

400 North Hogan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Georgia: Savannah Candy Kitchen (multiple locations)

Savannah Candy Kitchen Candy Cup filled with gummy worms in store Savannah's Candy Kitchen / Facebook

Savannah Candy Kitchen embodies sweet Southern tradition across four locations in Georgia and three in the Atlanta airport. Watch confections crafted daily using cherished family recipes — turtle gophers, divinity candy, and peanut brittle included. Fill Candy Cups with gummies, taffy, and more. The signature striped boxes or red tins make perfect gifts, and crave-worthy cakes and pies help celebrate special occasions. 

savannahcandy.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii: Big Island Candies (Hilo & Honolulu)

Big Island Candies basket with multiple candy bags Big Island Candies / X, formerly known as Twitter

Big Island Candies embraces Hawaiian ingredients with delicious macadamia nut shortbread and pineapple manju. Even the chain's milk-chocolate-dipped ika (aka cuttlefish) has received rave reviews. The beautifully displayed packages are perfect for Hawaii's omiyage gift-giving tradition. Prefer to sample the goods yourself? At Hilo's flagship store, you'll be greeted with complimentary Kona coffee and cookie samples as you watch the cookie-making process unfold.

bigislandcandies.com

Multiple locations

Idaho: Cravin's Candy Emporium (Meridian and Boise)

Interior of Cravin's Candy Emporium store Cravin's Candy Emporium / Facebook

There are five independently-owned Cravin's Candy Emporiums, two of which are in Idaho (in Meridian and Boise). Both locations have Main Store vibes and sell hard–to-find vintage treats, from Atomic Fireballs to Zotz. With a wide international selection, you'll find Spanish, Mexican, and German treats, as well as the best Australian candies (like Violet Crumbles). But why wait? Sample the in-store handspun cotton candy or choose from 24 gelato flavors.

cravinscandy.com

Multiple locations

Illinois: Riverside Chocolate Factory (McHenry)

Riverside Chocolate Factory storefront in teepee-shaped building Riverside Chocolate Factory / Facebook

McHenry's Riverside Chocolate Factory is shaped like a giant chocolate kiss — fitting considering it's a chocolate lover's paradise. Everything is dipped in chocolate, from the famous strawberries to Oreos and even bacon (don't knock it till you try it). It's described as a "dangerous place" thanks to the great chocolate, ice cream, fudge, and more.

riversidechocolatefactory.com

(815) 344-6040

2102 West Il Route 120, McHenry, IL 60051

Indiana: Schimpff's Confectionery (Jeffersonville)

Schimpff's Confectionery sign outside store on sunny day Schimpff's Confectionery / Facebook

Voted 2025's #1 candy store in America by USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, Schimpff's Confectionery is an Indiana institution. Open since 1891 and still in its original location, it's equal parts museum and sweets shop. Watch candy being made the old-fashioned way, then stock up on signature red hots, hard candy fish, and decadent Modjeskas (caramel-draped marshmallows).

schimpffs.com

(812) 283-8367

347 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Iowa: Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe (Sioux City)

Variety of Bing candy bars on marbled countertop Palmer Candy Company / Facebook

Rated as TripAdvisor's top shopping destination in Sioux City, Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe showcases over 140 years of the Palmer family's candy-making legacy. Discover a retro museum, antique equipment, and shelves brimming with treats. When visiting, you must try handcrafted Cherry Twin Bings — a Midwestern favorite.

palmercandy.com

(712) 258-7790

405 Wesley Pkwy, Sioux City, IA 51103

Kansas: Nifty Nut House (Wichita)

Customers line up inside warehouse candy store with Halloween decor Nifty Nut House / X, formerly known as Twitter

Since 1937, Nifty Nut House has been collecting and selling a vast variety of sweets. Thousands of 5-star Google Map reviews speak for themselves, with one happy customer exclaiming, "Never in my life have I seen so much candy, nuts, jelly beans, and at extremely fair prices." The friendly staff encourage taste-testing, so be prepared for a munching marathon.

niftynuthouse.com

(316) 265-0571

527 St Francis, Wichita, KS 67214

Kentucky: Chocolate and Nut Kingdom (Louisville)

Chocolate and Nut Kingdom storefront at night Shadi Mohammad / Facebook

This Palestinian-owned gem brings Middle Eastern magic to Kentucky's candy scene. You'll discover authentic Turkish delights, Dubai chocolate bars, imported confections, and seasonal specialties. Staff encourage taste-testing to ensure you're happy with your purchase. The attached cafe also offers Turkish coffee, cotton candy burritos, waffles, crepes, and more.

meltmunchky.com

(502) 632-1043

3731 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218

Louisiana: Southern Candymakers (New Orleans)

Southern Candymakers Best Pralines sign hanging outside store Southern Candymakers / Facebook

This award-winning French Quarter confectionery is one of the top dessert spots in New Orleans, which says a lot! It's known for its authentic, freshly-made pralines in creative flavors like rum, chocolate, and seasonal Creole creations. Customers also recommend Jackson Squares, almond toffee, and tortues. Expect generous samples and a true taste of NOLA.

southerncandymakers.com

Multiple locations

Maine: Len Libby Candies (Scarborough)

Large chocolate moose in candy store by American flag Chris Monteith / Facebook

Four generations of Libbys have dedicated themselves to the candymaking craft. Their efforts have paid off, since according to TripAdvisor, Len Libby Candies is Scarborough's top shopping destination. The star attraction is an Instagram-worthy life-size chocolate moose. After the photo op, sample the store's signature Bangor taffy, lemon zest bark, or Dubai chocolate filled with tasty green pistachio cream.

lenlibby.com

(207) 883-4897

419 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074

Maryland: Rheb's Candies (Baltimore)

Exterior of Rheb's Candies as dusk with neon sign Rheb's Candies / Facebook

Rheb's Candies began when two newlyweds converted their home into a candy factory — garage and all. Over 100 years later, the Rheb family carries on this sweet tradition from the same Baltimore location, and recently opened a second location in Mt. Airy. The cult following has created legendary lines, with patrons vying for the store's homemade chocolates, truffles, fudges, and creams. Repeat customers specifically rave about the Dirty Snowballs, which consist of truffles dipped in white chocolate and rolled in coconut.

rhebs.com

Multiple locations

Massachusetts: Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie (Salem)

Yellow storefront of Ye Olde Pepper Companie Ye Olde Pepper Companie Salem MA / Facebook

This flagship store boasts America's oldest candy company. Founded in 1806, it continues to make its signature historic candies — black jacks (blackstrap molasses sticks) and Salem Gibralters (peppermint or lemon flavored hard candies believed to be the country's first commercially sold sweets). You'll also find fudge, brittles, caramel corn, gummies, and other old-fashioned delights.

oldepeppercandy.com

(978) 745-2744

122 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970

Michigan: Doc Sweets' Candy Company (Clawson)

Doc Sweets' Candy Company storefront with colorful sign Doc Sweets' Candy Company / Facebook

Ever tried candy-coated insects? You can at Doc Sweet's Candy Company! But don't worry, the novelty shop also sells plenty of other treats from the early 1900s to today, along with international candies. Think Aero, Coffee Crisp, Peeps, and Pez. Plus, it has Michigan's largest selection of soda pop, from vintage favorites to funky flavored sodas like bacon and ranch dressing.

docsweets.com

(248) 597-1051

135 N Rochester Rd, Clawson, MI 48017

Minnesota: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store (Jordan)

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store written on large yellow wall Candystore / Facebook

Visiting Minnesota's Largest Candy Store isn't just about grabbing some sweets. It's a tourist destination that delivers on its name. The giant yellow barn houses aisles upon aisles of treats — soft jellies, hard candies, chocolates, and taffy, along with sodas, baked treats, savory snacks, and charcuterie fixings. Expect entertaining themes and artwork that'll satisfy all your senses.

minnesotaslargestcandystore.com

(952) 492-6380

20430 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, MN 55352

Mississippi: The Candy Cottage & Gourmet (Ocean Springs)

The Candy Cottage & Gourmet storefront The Candy Cottage & Gourmet / Facebook

This fourth-generation candy store specializes in gourmet chocolates and candies, and is known for its candied pecan logs. The staff is extremely knowledgeable about the candy-making craft and happy to tailor recommendations based on your tastes. The entire store gives off small-town, country vibes. Expect hand-wrapped jelly bean bags, rock candy, and licorice alongside chocolate-dipped pretzels and potato chips.

stores.candycottageonline.com

(228) 875-8268

702 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Missouri: Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store (St. Robert)

Colorful Uranus Fudge Factory sign with Sideshow Museum maureentheneonqueen / Instagram

This quirky carnival-esque store packs homemade fudge in funky flavors like blueberry cheesecake, butterfinger, and rocky road, along with taffy, boxed chocolates, and redneck nutz. It's a family affair, with sweets for all ages and even furry friends. Adults appreciate the tongue-in-cheek humor, and the attached sideshow hosts entertaining acts like sword swallowers.

uranusgeneralstore.com

(573) 336-8758

14400 State Hwy Z, St Robert, MO 65584

Montana: The Sweet Palace (Philipsburg)

The Sweet Palace interior with white walls, Christmas decor, and candy Martin Battilana / Facebook

Before traveling to Yellowstone, stock up on sweets at the Sweet Palace. It's been voted as the USA Today's runner-up for the best candy store in America — and for good reason. This massive candy emporium sells over 1,000 different types of treats, yet still has a carefully curated, homemade feel. The Victorian decor and Wild West charm are just the cherry on top.

sweetpalace.com

(406) 859-3353

109 E Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Nebraska: Licorice International (Lincoln)

Licorice International candies in box displayed on red tablecloth Licorice International / Facebook

Licorice lovers can't miss this Lincoln, Nebraska, gem. With locations in Haymarket and College View, this shop has the largest selection of licorice in the States. With over 150 flavors imported from a dozen countries, expect everything from salty Nordic varieties to sweet New Zealand allsorts, and unique chocolate, candies, and caramels. The staff are known to treat customers to extra goodies on National Licorice Day (April 12).

facebook.com/licoriceinternational/

(402) 488-2230

Multiple locations

Nevada: Kimmie Candy (Reno)

Kimmie Candy Choco Rocks Mixed Boulders Barbara Phillips / Facebook

Reno's Kimmie Candy offers you the full experience with its factory tours. After witnessing the candy-making process, sample the famous chocolate rocks and boulders. Health-conscious candy lovers will be delighted by the store's sweet supplements, targeting energy, focus, immunity, and more. Meanwhile, those with dietary restrictions will be happy to know it's a Kosher-certified, gluten-free, peanut-free, and non-GMO shop.

kimmiecandy.com

(775) 284-9200

405 Edison Way, Reno, NV 89502

New Hampshire: Chutters (multiple locations)

Colorful Chutters candy store with kids walking out Chutters / Facebook

Chutters combines small-town charm with big candy energy. There are multiple branches, but the Littleton store boasts the world's longest candy counter (112 feet). Previous customers say it's a must-visit for sweet tooths, who can enjoy the store's fudge and bulk confectionery, with over 500 types of candies. Budget-conscious consumers recommend the $1 mystery grab bags.

chutters.com

Multiple locations

New Jersey: Lucille's Own Make Candies

Lucille's Own Making Candies Easter gift set display Lucille's Own Make Candies / Facebook

Carl and Lucille Eismann started their candy shop nearly a century ago, and their family has kept their legend alive. The pastel pink storefront puts a smile on guests' faces, as do homemade treats like maple creams, coconut candies, and chocolate almond toffee. Locals have been shopping here for decades and say the quality of candies and nostalgic charm make Lucille's a must-visit.

lucillescandies.com

(609) 597-7300

156 East Route 72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

New Mexico: The Candy Lady (Albuquerque)

The Candy Lady storefront with Breaking Bad banner The Candy Lady / Facebook

The Candy Lady plays on Albuquerque's history with its old-timey character and "Breaking Bad" theme. It offers handmade fudge, licorice, and chocolate-dipped treats, but is most famous for creating the "blue meth" rock candy used in the TV show. Taste this hard candy for yourself, try other naughty nibbles, or sample Southwest flavors like green chile fudge or piñon brittle.

thecandylady.com

(505) 243-6239

424 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

New York: Economy Candy (New York City)

Hand holds Economy Candy celebrating 85 years in New York chocolate bar Economy Candy / Facebook

Economy Candy began as a shoe and hat shop selling candy on the side — but after the Great Depression, candy took over. Today it sells over 2,000 candies, including chocolate-covered graham crackers, jelly rings, candy necklaces, and classic chocolate bars. Shop by theme, color, or for special occasions and holidays. Expect a chaotic store crammed with sugar and nostalgia.

economycandy.com

(212) 254-1531

108 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002

North Carolina: The Candy Factory (Lexington)

Old-fashioned storefront of The Candy Factory selling antiques and collectibles The Candy Factory / Facebook

The Candy Factory is your one-stop shop for antiques, collectibles, and candy. A player piano sets the scene as you browse bins full of nostalgic treats. Red-striped baskets and tins make perfect souvenirs, but don't skip the Red Bird Puffs and Sticks — the founder's melt-in-your-mouth peppermint sweets that put this store on the map.

lexingtoncandyfactory.com

(336) 249-6770

15 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292

North Dakota: Widman's Candy Shop (multiple locations)

Widman's a world of chocolate sign by box of truffles Grand Forks Widmans / Facebook

Widman's Candy Shop promises a World of Chocolate, and it delivers. It's home to the famous Chippers — potato chips dunked in white, milk, or dark chocolate, or white almond. It also sells North Dakota Cow Pies, chocolate Thank You cards, and custom-made chocolate logos. Stop by either the Fargo or Grand Forks locations to sample all the goodies.

carolwidmanscandy.com

Multiple locations

Ohio: b.a. Sweetie Candy Company (Cleveland)

Interior of Sweetie Candy Company warehouse with giant M&M and candy-filled aisles Goal-Getter Ambitions / Facebook

Some must-visit candy stores prioritize homemade treats and nostalgic decor, but this sugar-filled warehouse is all about sheer quantity and variety. You'll find over 5,000 candies direct from 190 suppliers, so if you need a hundred pounds of sweets, come here! The company also boasts a 36-hole mini-golf course and an old-fashioned soda shop to keep you entertained.

sweetiescandy.com/candy-store

(216) 739-2244

6770 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129

Oklahoma: Woody Candy (Oklahoma City)

Silver tray with handmade chocolates Woody Candy Company / Facebook

As the oldest candy producer in the state, this local gem has been passed down through generations for nearly a century. The store is all about using wholesome, high-quality ingredients and family recipes. You'll find brittles, toffees, and turtles, but customers rave about the Lemon and Peppermint Ice (white chocolate dusted with crushed candies) and Aunt Bill's Brown Candy (creamy pecan treats).

woodycandy.com

(405) 842-8903

922 NW 70th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Oregon: Bruce's Candy Kitchen (Cannon Beach)

Bruce's Candy Kitchen storefront with pink and white striped walls Seaside High School Booster Club / Facebook

This coastal candy store has been hand-pulling saltwater taffy since 1968. You can catch the taffy-making process from the window, where you'll discover that despite Bruce's seaside location, there's no saltwater in its saltwater taffy (one of the many mind-blowing food facts you should know). Beyond the famous taffy in dozens of flavors, Bruce's stocks old-fashioned fudge, caramel corn, and penny candies in a charming vintage storefront.

brucescandy.com

(503) 436-2641

256 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Pennsylvania: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop (multiple locations)

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop storefront with red, white, and blue colors Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop / Facebook

Born in Pittsburgh, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has expanded to multiple locations across six states. The flagship location has the signature red, white, and blue storefront with retro lettering and boasts over 250 candy bars and 100 bulk candies. Grab a $5 Candy Buffet box and stuff it with as much as possible, or find quirky souvenirs, kitchen accessories, and socks.

grandpajoescandyshop.com

Multiple locations

Rhode Island: Sweenor's Chocolates (multiple locations)

Chef prepares chocolate-covered nut candies at Sweenor's Chocolates Sweenor's Chocolates / Facebook

Sweenor's may be Rhode Island's largest chocolate manufacturer, but it maintains a family-owned charm, crafting buttery buttercrunch, velvety fudge, and irresistible caramels using only premium ingredients. Locals consistently claim it is the state's top candy destination and rave about the luxuriously rich chocolate. Visit to snag a seasonal gift box or build your own assorted chocolate box.

sweenorschocolates.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Gretel's Candy House (Surfside Beach)

Gretel's Candy House with bright yellow exterior and candy-esque trim DroneVuz / Facebook

Step into a sweet fairytale at Gretel's Candy House, where you can indulge in sugary delights minus the fear of wicked witches. Gretel is simply the name of the matriarch who started this family-run business, which offers everything from creamy truffles and rich caramels to gummies and novelty treats. Try the Viral Fruit Salad Gummy Bowl or Chamoy Mango Gummies.

gretelscandy.com

(843) 945-9894

1910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

South Dakota: Rushmore Candy Company (Rapid City)

Inside of Rushmore Candy Company with yellow walls and lollipop tree Rushmore Candy Company / Facebook

At nearly 13,000 square feet, Rushmore Candy Company is the state's largest candy store, selling everything from saltwater taffy and classic candy bars to chocolate-covered pickles. Craving variety? It sells 10 coffee bean flavors and 21 colors of M&Ms. Located in the heart of the Black Hills near Mount Rushmore, it makes a sweet stop on sightseeing adventures.

rushmorecandycompany.com

(605) 342-1489

9815 South Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57702

Tennessee: Goo Goo Chocolate Co (Nashville)

Goo Goo Clusters storefront in Nashville Goo Goo Clusters / Facebook

Home to the Goo Goo Cluster, America's first combination candy bar, this Nashville shop isn't just a candy store; it's a hands-on experience. Join a chocolate-making class, try the Goos and Booze adult workshop, or stop by purely to sample Goo Goo Clusters in premium flavors along with nutty chocolate popcorn and assorted truffles.

googoo.com

615) 490-6685

116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

Texas: Big Top Candy Shop (Austin)

Inside Big Top Candy Shop filled with barrels and walls of candy Big Top Candy Shop / Facebook

This sugary wonderland is decked out in antique circus memorabilia with a fully-functioning old-fashioned soda fountain where customers rave about the cotton-candy Italian sodas. The aisles are bursting with over 400 bulk candies and 3,000 wrapped varieties. It's got all the standard sweets along with funky finds like chocolate-covered bacon, chicken-tender flavored candies, and enchilada flavored soda.

bigtopcandyshop.com

(512) 462-2220

1706 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Utah: Hatch Family Chocolates (Salt Lake City)

Chocolate fridge display filled with truffles at Hatch Family Chocolates Hatch Family Chocolates / Facebook

Hazel Hatch started off making hand-dipped chocolates, but as her treats gained legendary status, her family carried on the tradition by opening a store. Featured on TLC's reality show "Little Chocolatiers," the cozy shop is famous for housemade ice cream, chocolate-covered strawberries, and hot chocolate — served hot or frozen.

hatchfamilychocolates.com

(801) 532-4912

376 E 8th Ave, Unit A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Vermont: Middlebury Sweets (Middlebury)

Wooden shelving with candy at Middlebury Sweets Middlebury Sweets / Facebook

Vermont's largest candy store lives up to its moniker with 1,500 candy varieties, from handmade chocolates to Vermont-made specialties like maple syrup. Witness the world's largest gummy bear, weighing 27 pounds, before attempting to make your own gummy bears at home. Want entertainment alongside that candy? The shop is an official LEGO retailer and has an on-site escape room.

middleburysweets.com

(802) 388-4518

1395 US-7, Middlebury, VT 05753

Virginia: Wythe Candy & Gourmet (Williamsburg)

Candied apples lined up behind glass display Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop / Facebook

Wythe Candy & Gourmet sits in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. It's been a staple for locals and tourists since the 1970s, offering glass cases full of handmade fudge, caramel apples, and gourmet chocolates. Customers love the dark chocolate selection, which boasts a higher cocoa percentage. Unique options include dark-chocolate-covered Pop Rocks and potato chips.

wythecandy.com

(757) 229-4406

414 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Washington: Bright's Candies (Walla Walla)

Bright's Candies interior decorated for Christmas Bright's Candies / Facebook

Bright's Candies was the runner-up for USA Today's Reader's Choice best candy store in the nation. Since 1934, this old-fashioned candy store has been using traditional candy-making methods — think copper kettles and antique popcorn poppers — to create generations-old recipes. Customers praise the friendly staff and warm, welcoming energy, along with the caramel popcorn and dark chocolate turtles,

brightscandies.com

(509) 525-5533

11 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

West Virginia: True Treats Historic Candies (Harpers Ferry)

True Treats Historic Candy sign on stairway to store True Treats Historic Candy - Susan Benjamin / Facebook

True Treats Historic Candies is where history buffs and candy aficionados unite. At this research-based historical candy store, you can journey through time, learning about the evolution of candymaking and sampling historically inspired treats. From Native American barks to modern candy bars, it's candy-filled time-travel for the whole family.

truetreatscandy.com

(304) 461-4714

144 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Wisconsin: Dan's Minocqua Fudge (multiple locations)

Dan's Minocqua Fudge storefront with Santa and holiday decor Dan's Minocqua Fudge / Facebook

With two locations in Minocqua, Dan's Minocqua Fudge is the go-to spot for creamy fudge, satisfying ice cream, and decadent caramels — all homemade, of course. The charming store has that warm, Midwestern hospitality combined with Willy Wonka vibes. It's the perfect stop for sweet tooths exploring Wisconsin's Great Lakes region.

facebook.com/DansMinocquaFudge

Multiple locations

Wyoming: Cowtown Candy Company (Cody)

Light brown fudge bar by white truffles Cowtown Candy Company / Facebook

This Western-inspired candy haven specializes in handmade chocolates, fudge, and classic confections with local flair. Customers highly recommend the addictive Cody Crunch (white-chocolate coated corn puffs) and truffles in uniquely delicious flavors like huckleberry, butter rum, and Kahlua.

cowtowncandy.com

(307) 587-8212

1323 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Methodology

To identify the must-visit candy store in each state, we focused on destinations that stood out from the pack, whether for stunning presentation, unforgettable visitor experience, rich historical significance, unique candy offerings, or ideally, a combination of all these elements. We avoided large chains that were widely available nationwide. Instead, we focused on stores and smaller chains authentically tied to their regions as beloved local institutions, flagship locations, or standout branches of a regional chain.

We looked across news outlets, travel blogs, Reddit discussions, Yelp reviews, TripAdvisor rankings, Google Maps, and social media. Finally, to ensure these stores live up to their sweet reputations, we dove into real customer reviews across multiple platforms, uncovering exactly what customers loved about each destination.

