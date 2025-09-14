The Must-Visit Candy Store In Each State
Americans love candy, and with over 11,000 candy businesses nationwide, sweet-toothed travelers have their pick of the litter. From California's fortune cookies to Connecticut's Mounds bars, every state has a legendary dessert. However, finding that one must-visit candy store in each state requires insider knowledge. Luckily, we've tracked down the top candy destinations that both locals and tourists swear by.
These 50 businesses aren't your average candy shops. To understand exactly how we created this list, you can scroll down for our methodology. However, we assure you that each destination has a distinctive "wow" factor that sets it apart from the rest. Some have an overwhelming amount of variety, stocking childhood favorites and retro treats we haven't seen in decades. Others use family recipes to make homemade candies you won't find anywhere else. Many offer unique visitor experiences, where you can snap photos with life-sized chocolate animals, watch master confectioners work their craft, or roll up your sleeves in a candy-making class.
If we've piqued your interest (and your appetite), then consider this your map to the United States — the sweet tooth edition — to navigate across this sweet landscape smoothly. Because with everything from mom-and-pop shops to multi-story candy mansions, it's hard to know where to begin. And trust us, after diving into the descriptions, you'll be tempted to cross those state lines!
Alabama: Three George's (Mobile)
Walking into this Mobile, Alabama, mainstay feels like stepping into a 1940s soda pop shop complete with shakes, sundaes, and sandwiches. Housed in a historical building, this store was opened in 1917 by three locals of Greek descent — all named George. Although small, the place is famous for its pecan turtles (the official state nut), other nutty delights, fruit candies, seasonal gifts, and plenty of nostalgia.
(251) 433-6725
226 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Alaska: Alaskan Wild Berry Products (Anchorage)
Alaska Wild Berry Products began as a small, homemade jam production but has expanded into the state's largest candy manufacturer. The Anchorage store features the world's largest chocolate waterfall and public viewing windows into the candy kitchen where treats are made by hand. Stock up on gourmet, Alaskan-inspired treats like Polar Beach Smooches and Alaska's Largest Chocolate bar (featuring a local artist's wildlife montage).
(907) 562-8858
5225 Juneau St, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Sweeties Candy of Arizona (Chandler)
This family-run candy store has been passed down through generations and boasts an astonishing collection of sweets, with 75,000 pounds of candy and over 4,000 different types. You'll find old-time classics alongside modern favorites, a wide sugar-free selection, bulk candy, and international delights. Unique items include over 300 pure sugarcane glass-bottle sodas, as well as Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, and Nintendo-themed sweets. Basically, if a candy is manufactured, you'll probably find it here!
(480) 899-4245
1986 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
Arkansas: Martin Greer's Candies (Garfield)
Frequently described as a "must-stop for all sweet lovers," this father-to-son candy business uses treasured recipes (some date back to the Civil War era). Watch skilled confectioners handcraft everything in-store through giant glass windows. Think rich fudge, peanut brittle, chocolate truffles, sponge candy, and buttery toffee. Since it's located just off Highway 62, it's easy to pop in while road-tripping through Arkansas.
(479) 656-1440
22151 US-62, Garfield, AR 72732
California: Candy Heaven (Sacramento)
Historic charm and sweet indulgences collide in Old Sacramento's Candy Heaven. Energetic and friendly staff welcome visitors to barrels upon barrels of colorful saltwater taffies, gourmet gummies, premium chocolates, and nostalgic favorites. It's perfect for sweet-toothed tourists looking for edible souvenirs in a quirky candy shop. If you're bringing these treats home, here's how to store gummy candy so it stays fresh and chewy.
oldsacramento.com/business/candy-heaven
(916) 447-3404
1201 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Colorado: The Taffy Shop (Estes Park)
Earning USA Today's #1 Best Candy Store ranking, The Taffy Shop has been operating since 1935 with the same secret melt-in-your-mouth recipes. The taffy is made from scratch daily with the help of the store's "kiss wrapper," which has been in use since 1947. Watch this machine in action before grabbing a free sample. There are hundreds of flavors to choose from, including cinnamon, molasses, and Texas pecan.
(970) 586-4548
121 West Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80571
Connecticut: Munson's Chocolates (various locations)
In 1946, the Munsons used their post-war sugar rations to begin their chocolate business. Defying the odds, they created crave-worthy confections famous in their local town, eventually expanding to eight locations across Connecticut. The chain focuses on high-quality ingredients to create handcrafted treats like salted caramels and triple chocolate truffles. To support sustainability, the shop offers "Munson Mash-ups" (delicious and discounted candy scraps).
Multiple locations
Delaware: Snyder's Candy (Rehoboth)
This beachside candy wonderland stocks treasures you won't find elsewhere, from funky Jelly Belly flavors to freeze-dried astronaut treats. Even though licorice is one of the most controversial foods in America, you're bound to find a flavor you like among Snyder's 80 different varieties. Meanwhile, the store's saltwater taffy has gotten recognition from The Food Network and Everyday with Rachael Ray.
(302) 226-3994
60 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Sweet Pete's Candy (Jacksonville)
This candy mansion is a sprawling 23,000 square feet over three stories, making it one of the largest candy shops in America. The brightly decorated interior holds thousands of candy varieties and handcrafted chocolates, featuring bestsellers like candy apples and chocolate-dipped potato chips. The place hosts tours, events, and candy-making classes for kids or adults. An afternoon making candy and cocktails or boozy truffles? Yes, please!
(904) 643-4172
400 North Hogan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Georgia: Savannah Candy Kitchen (multiple locations)
Savannah Candy Kitchen embodies sweet Southern tradition across four locations in Georgia and three in the Atlanta airport. Watch confections crafted daily using cherished family recipes — turtle gophers, divinity candy, and peanut brittle included. Fill Candy Cups with gummies, taffy, and more. The signature striped boxes or red tins make perfect gifts, and crave-worthy cakes and pies help celebrate special occasions.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Big Island Candies (Hilo & Honolulu)
Big Island Candies embraces Hawaiian ingredients with delicious macadamia nut shortbread and pineapple manju. Even the chain's milk-chocolate-dipped ika (aka cuttlefish) has received rave reviews. The beautifully displayed packages are perfect for Hawaii's omiyage gift-giving tradition. Prefer to sample the goods yourself? At Hilo's flagship store, you'll be greeted with complimentary Kona coffee and cookie samples as you watch the cookie-making process unfold.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Cravin's Candy Emporium (Meridian and Boise)
There are five independently-owned Cravin's Candy Emporiums, two of which are in Idaho (in Meridian and Boise). Both locations have Main Store vibes and sell hard–to-find vintage treats, from Atomic Fireballs to Zotz. With a wide international selection, you'll find Spanish, Mexican, and German treats, as well as the best Australian candies (like Violet Crumbles). But why wait? Sample the in-store handspun cotton candy or choose from 24 gelato flavors.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Riverside Chocolate Factory (McHenry)
McHenry's Riverside Chocolate Factory is shaped like a giant chocolate kiss — fitting considering it's a chocolate lover's paradise. Everything is dipped in chocolate, from the famous strawberries to Oreos and even bacon (don't knock it till you try it). It's described as a "dangerous place" thanks to the great chocolate, ice cream, fudge, and more.
(815) 344-6040
2102 West Il Route 120, McHenry, IL 60051
Indiana: Schimpff's Confectionery (Jeffersonville)
Voted 2025's #1 candy store in America by USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, Schimpff's Confectionery is an Indiana institution. Open since 1891 and still in its original location, it's equal parts museum and sweets shop. Watch candy being made the old-fashioned way, then stock up on signature red hots, hard candy fish, and decadent Modjeskas (caramel-draped marshmallows).
(812) 283-8367
347 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Iowa: Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe (Sioux City)
Rated as TripAdvisor's top shopping destination in Sioux City, Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe showcases over 140 years of the Palmer family's candy-making legacy. Discover a retro museum, antique equipment, and shelves brimming with treats. When visiting, you must try handcrafted Cherry Twin Bings — a Midwestern favorite.
(712) 258-7790
405 Wesley Pkwy, Sioux City, IA 51103
Kansas: Nifty Nut House (Wichita)
Since 1937, Nifty Nut House has been collecting and selling a vast variety of sweets. Thousands of 5-star Google Map reviews speak for themselves, with one happy customer exclaiming, "Never in my life have I seen so much candy, nuts, jelly beans, and at extremely fair prices." The friendly staff encourage taste-testing, so be prepared for a munching marathon.
(316) 265-0571
527 St Francis, Wichita, KS 67214
Kentucky: Chocolate and Nut Kingdom (Louisville)
This Palestinian-owned gem brings Middle Eastern magic to Kentucky's candy scene. You'll discover authentic Turkish delights, Dubai chocolate bars, imported confections, and seasonal specialties. Staff encourage taste-testing to ensure you're happy with your purchase. The attached cafe also offers Turkish coffee, cotton candy burritos, waffles, crepes, and more.
(502) 632-1043
3731 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218
Louisiana: Southern Candymakers (New Orleans)
This award-winning French Quarter confectionery is one of the top dessert spots in New Orleans, which says a lot! It's known for its authentic, freshly-made pralines in creative flavors like rum, chocolate, and seasonal Creole creations. Customers also recommend Jackson Squares, almond toffee, and tortues. Expect generous samples and a true taste of NOLA.
Multiple locations
Maine: Len Libby Candies (Scarborough)
Four generations of Libbys have dedicated themselves to the candymaking craft. Their efforts have paid off, since according to TripAdvisor, Len Libby Candies is Scarborough's top shopping destination. The star attraction is an Instagram-worthy life-size chocolate moose. After the photo op, sample the store's signature Bangor taffy, lemon zest bark, or Dubai chocolate filled with tasty green pistachio cream.
(207) 883-4897
419 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074
Maryland: Rheb's Candies (Baltimore)
Rheb's Candies began when two newlyweds converted their home into a candy factory — garage and all. Over 100 years later, the Rheb family carries on this sweet tradition from the same Baltimore location, and recently opened a second location in Mt. Airy. The cult following has created legendary lines, with patrons vying for the store's homemade chocolates, truffles, fudges, and creams. Repeat customers specifically rave about the Dirty Snowballs, which consist of truffles dipped in white chocolate and rolled in coconut.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie (Salem)
This flagship store boasts America's oldest candy company. Founded in 1806, it continues to make its signature historic candies — black jacks (blackstrap molasses sticks) and Salem Gibralters (peppermint or lemon flavored hard candies believed to be the country's first commercially sold sweets). You'll also find fudge, brittles, caramel corn, gummies, and other old-fashioned delights.
(978) 745-2744
122 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970
Michigan: Doc Sweets' Candy Company (Clawson)
Ever tried candy-coated insects? You can at Doc Sweet's Candy Company! But don't worry, the novelty shop also sells plenty of other treats from the early 1900s to today, along with international candies. Think Aero, Coffee Crisp, Peeps, and Pez. Plus, it has Michigan's largest selection of soda pop, from vintage favorites to funky flavored sodas like bacon and ranch dressing.
(248) 597-1051
135 N Rochester Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
Minnesota: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store (Jordan)
Visiting Minnesota's Largest Candy Store isn't just about grabbing some sweets. It's a tourist destination that delivers on its name. The giant yellow barn houses aisles upon aisles of treats — soft jellies, hard candies, chocolates, and taffy, along with sodas, baked treats, savory snacks, and charcuterie fixings. Expect entertaining themes and artwork that'll satisfy all your senses.
minnesotaslargestcandystore.com
(952) 492-6380
20430 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, MN 55352
Mississippi: The Candy Cottage & Gourmet (Ocean Springs)
This fourth-generation candy store specializes in gourmet chocolates and candies, and is known for its candied pecan logs. The staff is extremely knowledgeable about the candy-making craft and happy to tailor recommendations based on your tastes. The entire store gives off small-town, country vibes. Expect hand-wrapped jelly bean bags, rock candy, and licorice alongside chocolate-dipped pretzels and potato chips.
(228) 875-8268
702 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store (St. Robert)
This quirky carnival-esque store packs homemade fudge in funky flavors like blueberry cheesecake, butterfinger, and rocky road, along with taffy, boxed chocolates, and redneck nutz. It's a family affair, with sweets for all ages and even furry friends. Adults appreciate the tongue-in-cheek humor, and the attached sideshow hosts entertaining acts like sword swallowers.
(573) 336-8758
14400 State Hwy Z, St Robert, MO 65584
Montana: The Sweet Palace (Philipsburg)
Before traveling to Yellowstone, stock up on sweets at the Sweet Palace. It's been voted as the USA Today's runner-up for the best candy store in America — and for good reason. This massive candy emporium sells over 1,000 different types of treats, yet still has a carefully curated, homemade feel. The Victorian decor and Wild West charm are just the cherry on top.
(406) 859-3353
109 E Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Nebraska: Licorice International (Lincoln)
Licorice lovers can't miss this Lincoln, Nebraska, gem. With locations in Haymarket and College View, this shop has the largest selection of licorice in the States. With over 150 flavors imported from a dozen countries, expect everything from salty Nordic varieties to sweet New Zealand allsorts, and unique chocolate, candies, and caramels. The staff are known to treat customers to extra goodies on National Licorice Day (April 12).
facebook.com/licoriceinternational/
(402) 488-2230
Multiple locations
Nevada: Kimmie Candy (Reno)
Reno's Kimmie Candy offers you the full experience with its factory tours. After witnessing the candy-making process, sample the famous chocolate rocks and boulders. Health-conscious candy lovers will be delighted by the store's sweet supplements, targeting energy, focus, immunity, and more. Meanwhile, those with dietary restrictions will be happy to know it's a Kosher-certified, gluten-free, peanut-free, and non-GMO shop.
(775) 284-9200
405 Edison Way, Reno, NV 89502
New Hampshire: Chutters (multiple locations)
Chutters combines small-town charm with big candy energy. There are multiple branches, but the Littleton store boasts the world's longest candy counter (112 feet). Previous customers say it's a must-visit for sweet tooths, who can enjoy the store's fudge and bulk confectionery, with over 500 types of candies. Budget-conscious consumers recommend the $1 mystery grab bags.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Lucille's Own Make Candies
Carl and Lucille Eismann started their candy shop nearly a century ago, and their family has kept their legend alive. The pastel pink storefront puts a smile on guests' faces, as do homemade treats like maple creams, coconut candies, and chocolate almond toffee. Locals have been shopping here for decades and say the quality of candies and nostalgic charm make Lucille's a must-visit.
(609) 597-7300
156 East Route 72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
New Mexico: The Candy Lady (Albuquerque)
The Candy Lady plays on Albuquerque's history with its old-timey character and "Breaking Bad" theme. It offers handmade fudge, licorice, and chocolate-dipped treats, but is most famous for creating the "blue meth" rock candy used in the TV show. Taste this hard candy for yourself, try other naughty nibbles, or sample Southwest flavors like green chile fudge or piñon brittle.
(505) 243-6239
424 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: Economy Candy (New York City)
Economy Candy began as a shoe and hat shop selling candy on the side — but after the Great Depression, candy took over. Today it sells over 2,000 candies, including chocolate-covered graham crackers, jelly rings, candy necklaces, and classic chocolate bars. Shop by theme, color, or for special occasions and holidays. Expect a chaotic store crammed with sugar and nostalgia.
(212) 254-1531
108 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: The Candy Factory (Lexington)
The Candy Factory is your one-stop shop for antiques, collectibles, and candy. A player piano sets the scene as you browse bins full of nostalgic treats. Red-striped baskets and tins make perfect souvenirs, but don't skip the Red Bird Puffs and Sticks — the founder's melt-in-your-mouth peppermint sweets that put this store on the map.
(336) 249-6770
15 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292
North Dakota: Widman's Candy Shop (multiple locations)
Widman's Candy Shop promises a World of Chocolate, and it delivers. It's home to the famous Chippers — potato chips dunked in white, milk, or dark chocolate, or white almond. It also sells North Dakota Cow Pies, chocolate Thank You cards, and custom-made chocolate logos. Stop by either the Fargo or Grand Forks locations to sample all the goodies.
Multiple locations
Ohio: b.a. Sweetie Candy Company (Cleveland)
Some must-visit candy stores prioritize homemade treats and nostalgic decor, but this sugar-filled warehouse is all about sheer quantity and variety. You'll find over 5,000 candies direct from 190 suppliers, so if you need a hundred pounds of sweets, come here! The company also boasts a 36-hole mini-golf course and an old-fashioned soda shop to keep you entertained.
(216) 739-2244
6770 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129
Oklahoma: Woody Candy (Oklahoma City)
As the oldest candy producer in the state, this local gem has been passed down through generations for nearly a century. The store is all about using wholesome, high-quality ingredients and family recipes. You'll find brittles, toffees, and turtles, but customers rave about the Lemon and Peppermint Ice (white chocolate dusted with crushed candies) and Aunt Bill's Brown Candy (creamy pecan treats).
(405) 842-8903
922 NW 70th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Oregon: Bruce's Candy Kitchen (Cannon Beach)
This coastal candy store has been hand-pulling saltwater taffy since 1968. You can catch the taffy-making process from the window, where you'll discover that despite Bruce's seaside location, there's no saltwater in its saltwater taffy (one of the many mind-blowing food facts you should know). Beyond the famous taffy in dozens of flavors, Bruce's stocks old-fashioned fudge, caramel corn, and penny candies in a charming vintage storefront.
(503) 436-2641
256 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110
Pennsylvania: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop (multiple locations)
Born in Pittsburgh, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has expanded to multiple locations across six states. The flagship location has the signature red, white, and blue storefront with retro lettering and boasts over 250 candy bars and 100 bulk candies. Grab a $5 Candy Buffet box and stuff it with as much as possible, or find quirky souvenirs, kitchen accessories, and socks.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Sweenor's Chocolates (multiple locations)
Sweenor's may be Rhode Island's largest chocolate manufacturer, but it maintains a family-owned charm, crafting buttery buttercrunch, velvety fudge, and irresistible caramels using only premium ingredients. Locals consistently claim it is the state's top candy destination and rave about the luxuriously rich chocolate. Visit to snag a seasonal gift box or build your own assorted chocolate box.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Gretel's Candy House (Surfside Beach)
Step into a sweet fairytale at Gretel's Candy House, where you can indulge in sugary delights minus the fear of wicked witches. Gretel is simply the name of the matriarch who started this family-run business, which offers everything from creamy truffles and rich caramels to gummies and novelty treats. Try the Viral Fruit Salad Gummy Bowl or Chamoy Mango Gummies.
(843) 945-9894
1910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
South Dakota: Rushmore Candy Company (Rapid City)
At nearly 13,000 square feet, Rushmore Candy Company is the state's largest candy store, selling everything from saltwater taffy and classic candy bars to chocolate-covered pickles. Craving variety? It sells 10 coffee bean flavors and 21 colors of M&Ms. Located in the heart of the Black Hills near Mount Rushmore, it makes a sweet stop on sightseeing adventures.
(605) 342-1489
9815 South Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Goo Goo Chocolate Co (Nashville)
Home to the Goo Goo Cluster, America's first combination candy bar, this Nashville shop isn't just a candy store; it's a hands-on experience. Join a chocolate-making class, try the Goos and Booze adult workshop, or stop by purely to sample Goo Goo Clusters in premium flavors along with nutty chocolate popcorn and assorted truffles.
615) 490-6685
116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Big Top Candy Shop (Austin)
This sugary wonderland is decked out in antique circus memorabilia with a fully-functioning old-fashioned soda fountain where customers rave about the cotton-candy Italian sodas. The aisles are bursting with over 400 bulk candies and 3,000 wrapped varieties. It's got all the standard sweets along with funky finds like chocolate-covered bacon, chicken-tender flavored candies, and enchilada flavored soda.
(512) 462-2220
1706 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Hatch Family Chocolates (Salt Lake City)
Hazel Hatch started off making hand-dipped chocolates, but as her treats gained legendary status, her family carried on the tradition by opening a store. Featured on TLC's reality show "Little Chocolatiers," the cozy shop is famous for housemade ice cream, chocolate-covered strawberries, and hot chocolate — served hot or frozen.
(801) 532-4912
376 E 8th Ave, Unit A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: Middlebury Sweets (Middlebury)
Vermont's largest candy store lives up to its moniker with 1,500 candy varieties, from handmade chocolates to Vermont-made specialties like maple syrup. Witness the world's largest gummy bear, weighing 27 pounds, before attempting to make your own gummy bears at home. Want entertainment alongside that candy? The shop is an official LEGO retailer and has an on-site escape room.
(802) 388-4518
1395 US-7, Middlebury, VT 05753
Virginia: Wythe Candy & Gourmet (Williamsburg)
Wythe Candy & Gourmet sits in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. It's been a staple for locals and tourists since the 1970s, offering glass cases full of handmade fudge, caramel apples, and gourmet chocolates. Customers love the dark chocolate selection, which boasts a higher cocoa percentage. Unique options include dark-chocolate-covered Pop Rocks and potato chips.
(757) 229-4406
414 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Washington: Bright's Candies (Walla Walla)
Bright's Candies was the runner-up for USA Today's Reader's Choice best candy store in the nation. Since 1934, this old-fashioned candy store has been using traditional candy-making methods — think copper kettles and antique popcorn poppers — to create generations-old recipes. Customers praise the friendly staff and warm, welcoming energy, along with the caramel popcorn and dark chocolate turtles,
(509) 525-5533
11 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
West Virginia: True Treats Historic Candies (Harpers Ferry)
True Treats Historic Candies is where history buffs and candy aficionados unite. At this research-based historical candy store, you can journey through time, learning about the evolution of candymaking and sampling historically inspired treats. From Native American barks to modern candy bars, it's candy-filled time-travel for the whole family.
(304) 461-4714
144 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Dan's Minocqua Fudge (multiple locations)
With two locations in Minocqua, Dan's Minocqua Fudge is the go-to spot for creamy fudge, satisfying ice cream, and decadent caramels — all homemade, of course. The charming store has that warm, Midwestern hospitality combined with Willy Wonka vibes. It's the perfect stop for sweet tooths exploring Wisconsin's Great Lakes region.
facebook.com/DansMinocquaFudge
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Cowtown Candy Company (Cody)
This Western-inspired candy haven specializes in handmade chocolates, fudge, and classic confections with local flair. Customers highly recommend the addictive Cody Crunch (white-chocolate coated corn puffs) and truffles in uniquely delicious flavors like huckleberry, butter rum, and Kahlua.
(307) 587-8212
1323 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
To identify the must-visit candy store in each state, we focused on destinations that stood out from the pack, whether for stunning presentation, unforgettable visitor experience, rich historical significance, unique candy offerings, or ideally, a combination of all these elements. We avoided large chains that were widely available nationwide. Instead, we focused on stores and smaller chains authentically tied to their regions as beloved local institutions, flagship locations, or standout branches of a regional chain.
We looked across news outlets, travel blogs, Reddit discussions, Yelp reviews, TripAdvisor rankings, Google Maps, and social media. Finally, to ensure these stores live up to their sweet reputations, we dove into real customer reviews across multiple platforms, uncovering exactly what customers loved about each destination.