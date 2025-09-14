The Must-Visit Candy Store In Each State

Americans love candy, and with over 11,000 candy businesses nationwide, sweet-toothed travelers have their pick of the litter. From California's fortune cookies to Connecticut's Mounds bars, every state has a legendary dessert. However, finding that one must-visit candy store in each state requires insider knowledge. Luckily, we've tracked down the top candy destinations that both locals and tourists swear by.

These 50 businesses aren't your average candy shops. To understand exactly how we created this list, you can scroll down for our methodology. However, we assure you that each destination has a distinctive "wow" factor that sets it apart from the rest. Some have an overwhelming amount of variety, stocking childhood favorites and retro treats we haven't seen in decades. Others use family recipes to make homemade candies you won't find anywhere else. Many offer unique visitor experiences, where you can snap photos with life-sized chocolate animals, watch master confectioners work their craft, or roll up your sleeves in a candy-making class.

If we've piqued your interest (and your appetite), then consider this your map to the United States — the sweet tooth edition — to navigate across this sweet landscape smoothly. Because with everything from mom-and-pop shops to multi-story candy mansions, it's hard to know where to begin. And trust us, after diving into the descriptions, you'll be tempted to cross those state lines!