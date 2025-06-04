We Tried 14 Popular Australian Candies, Sweets, And Snacks To See If They Live Up To The Hype

Throughout history and across the globe, every country and culture has its own culinary traditions based on ingredient availability and what locals have deemed the most tasty and nutritious over the millennia. But no matter where one might go, there's one aspect of food that's pretty much universal, and that's snacking. It's a privilege and commonality, whenever and wherever possible, to metaphorically tread water between meals or to give oneself a pick-me-up through a quick bite of something powerfully sweet, salty, savory, or even all three.

Australia, perhaps the world's most remote major landmass and population center, enjoys a particularly singular and robust snacking culture. The country has its own long-standing sweet treats and snack crackers beloved by millions, and many now get exported around the world through online retailers or to specialty stores and import markets.

Some of those products have become cult favorites or encountered notoriety, and snacks in both categories are worth trying. Having tried 15 different items, here are the Australian made and popularized snacks and sweets to pursue and procure, as well as those one can probably skip and safely not miss out on anything.