If Twizzlers Are Licorice, Why Don't They Taste Like It?
From sour spirals to the iconic salty licorice dominating the world of Swedish candy, licorice offers plenty to chew on for the curious consumer of sweets. However, when most Americans think of licorice they probably imagine bright red, twisty tubes. Whether you're partial to Twizzlers or Red Vines, red licorice enjoys far more popularity than its bitter, black counterpart in the United States. While there's no doubt that they make ideal movie snacks and soda straws, the question of whether these sweet, fruity twists are legit licorice is a bit more complicated.
Licorice is typically defined as a candy containing licorice extract or an artificial replacement that lends a similar flavor. The original black licorice flavor of Twizzlers does contain licorice extract, meaning it is real-deal licorice. However, you may have noticed that the most common variety of Twizzler tastes more like sweet fruit than herbaceous licorice root. A whopping 70% of Twizzler twists produced annually are strawberry-flavored and do not contain any licorice root.
Why licorice candy is so popular
Twizzlers flagship bright red strawberry twists are not technically licorice due to the lack of licorice root. However, for simplicity's sake, strawberry Twizzlers and other such confections are usually referred to as licorice type candy. Twizzler added strawberry and other fruity flavors like grape and cherry to its lineup in the 1970s. Since then, a wide variety of licorice type candies have gained popularity, from soft and smooth Wiley Wallaby Australian-style licorice to the seasonal Frankenstein that is Red Vines Pumpkin Spice Twists.
It's not hard to figure out why strawberry Twizzlers and their licorice-adjacent candy cousins have eclipsed classic black licorice in the United States. Licorice extract comes from the licorice root and possesses a flavor often described as tasting similar to fennel or anise, or — less generously — as bitter and medicinal. Black licorice is one of the most controversial foods in America. Love it or hate it, the strong taste of licorice inspires intense emotions. Luckily, there's plenty of room in the candy aisle for all kinds of twisty and tubular sweet treats, licorice-style or not.