If Twizzlers Are Licorice, Why Don't They Taste Like It?

From sour spirals to the iconic salty licorice dominating the world of Swedish candy, licorice offers plenty to chew on for the curious consumer of sweets. However, when most Americans think of licorice they probably imagine bright red, twisty tubes. Whether you're partial to Twizzlers or Red Vines, red licorice enjoys far more popularity than its bitter, black counterpart in the United States. While there's no doubt that they make ideal movie snacks and soda straws, the question of whether these sweet, fruity twists are legit licorice is a bit more complicated.

Licorice is typically defined as a candy containing licorice extract or an artificial replacement that lends a similar flavor. The original black licorice flavor of Twizzlers does contain licorice extract, meaning it is real-deal licorice. However, you may have noticed that the most common variety of Twizzler tastes more like sweet fruit than herbaceous licorice root. A whopping 70% of Twizzler twists produced annually are strawberry-flavored and do not contain any licorice root.