What Makes Swedish Candy So Good?

Sorry American candy, but your sweet days are over. Swedish candy, known as "svenskt godis," has infatuated candy-lovers around the world. Its sudden rise to fame was most likely caused by TikTok influencers (who else?) who began doing taste tests and hauls of their favorite Nordic treats on camera. This goes way beyond Swedish Fish, although those classic gummies were definitely a gateway candy when they landed here in the mid-20th century. We also have IKEA to thank, with its focus on bringing the Swedish lifestyle to our dull, suburban lives. Lingonberry-flavored treats and sour foam candy, along with those famous frozen meatballs, began expanding the American palate upon arrival.

But what makes these particular Swedish candies so much better than our Sour Patch Kids? To start, high-quality, often natural ingredients with unique flavor profiles that range from salted licorice to chewy toffees to fruity gummies. While American tastes tend to stick to chocolate, caramel, or one-note fruity flavors, the Swedes focus on more natural, nuanced flavors and richer, more fulfilling flavor profiles. Swedish candy culture also plays a part. In short, candy is a Big Deal there. According to a study by the Swedish Board of Agriculture, Swedes eat more candy per year per capita than the citizens of any other nation. In fact, it's so special that they dedicate every Saturday to buying and eating candy in a tradition called lördagsgodis, which means "Saturday candy." When eating candy is practically a national holiday, it only makes sense to produce the very best.