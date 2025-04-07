Old-School Candy Bars That Deserve A Comeback

If you want to thank someone for the candy bar as we know it, thank the fine folks at J. S. Fry & Sons. Candy first started taking on a bar shape for mass public consumption in 1847. Companies like Cadbury and The Hershey Company soon followed suit, launching the next great wave of candy bars. As the 20th century wore on, more and more candy companies, large and small, started producing bars with wondrous flavor combinations and cleverly creative names to boot. While plenty of these "olde tyme" candy bars can still be found at your local store — or on niche corners of the internet — sadly, many have been discontinued and faded into obscurity.

The Takeout hopped into a time machine and traveled across the past two centuries to uncover the old-school candy bars that may have slipped our minds but deserve a history refresher or maybe even a comeback. After all, who wouldn't want a bar that improves on the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Or perhaps we can interest you in a slab of chocolate built to withstand 120 degrees Fahrenheit? The stories of these iconic chocolate bars deserve to be retold. Let's hope these bars may one day find their way back into our hands and right into our mouths.