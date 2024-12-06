The Company We Have To Thank For The First Mass-Produced Candy Bar

It's hard to imagine walking through a grocery store checkout without being surrounded by colorful candy bars of every kind — some well-loved and others more like underrated gems that never get enough credit. But, there was a time when candy bars didn't even exist. The first mass-produced candy bar came from J. S. Fry & Sons in England, now part of Cadbury. In 1866, it introduced the Chocolate Cream bar which featured a smooth, creamy fondant covered in rich dark chocolate. The company was also the first to industrialize chocolate bars back in 1847, but it wasn't until Fry's Chocolate Cream that the candy bar proper emerged on the scene.

Though you won't spot this British candy bar on U.S. shelves, Fry's Chocolate Cream is available on Amazon if you want to taste the history for yourself. You can also try the orange cream or peppermint cream varieties. The online reviews are filled with nostalgia, as many people fondly recall enjoying this treat while visiting the U.K. or growing up there.