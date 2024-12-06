The Company We Have To Thank For The First Mass-Produced Candy Bar
It's hard to imagine walking through a grocery store checkout without being surrounded by colorful candy bars of every kind — some well-loved and others more like underrated gems that never get enough credit. But, there was a time when candy bars didn't even exist. The first mass-produced candy bar came from J. S. Fry & Sons in England, now part of Cadbury. In 1866, it introduced the Chocolate Cream bar which featured a smooth, creamy fondant covered in rich dark chocolate. The company was also the first to industrialize chocolate bars back in 1847, but it wasn't until Fry's Chocolate Cream that the candy bar proper emerged on the scene.
Though you won't spot this British candy bar on U.S. shelves, Fry's Chocolate Cream is available on Amazon if you want to taste the history for yourself. You can also try the orange cream or peppermint cream varieties. The online reviews are filled with nostalgia, as many people fondly recall enjoying this treat while visiting the U.K. or growing up there.
The surprising health roots of Fry's chocolate legacy
Before J. S. Fry & Sons began molding chocolate into bars, the company sold cocoa as a health-promoting drink to the wealthy. Joseph Fry, a physician trained in herbal medicine, believed in its nutritional benefits. In 1753, he opened an apothecary shop in Bristol, selling various remedies including jarred leeches for treatments and cocoa as a wellness beverage. Initially, the drink was gritty, as early production methods couldn't grind the cocoa beans finely enough. Fry soon improved the quality by using a water-powered machine that ground the beans to a smoother texture. As a result, his cocoa drink soared in popularity in London's coffee houses, leading his company to process over 40% of Britain's imported cocoa.
After Joseph's death, his son and later generations modernized production, making it more efficient and expanding their cocoa offerings to serve both wealthy and lower-income consumers. Their biggest breakthrough came when they discovered how to mix cocoa powder, sugar, and cocoa butter into a paste that could be molded into bars; creating the first mass-produced chocolate bar. Fry's didn't stop there — it experimented with flavors like pineapple cream, strawberry cream, and spirit-themed chocolates like Spirit Berry Margarita and Spirit Piña Colada. Like today's wild candy combos (think mustard Skittles and apple pie Kit Kats). Some flavors were a hit, while others missed the mark. But Fry's ultimately transformed chocolate from a drink into a candy classic — and for that, our late-night cravings will always be grateful.