How To Store Gummy Candy So It Stays Fresh And Chewy

Gummy candy wasn't made to last forever, and for most of us, that isn't a problem. But, if you're rationing out a special bag (or you just forgot about that bag you opened on Halloween), you should have about six months to finish it before the quality starts to deteriorate or the candy spoils. Gummies will also last up to a year in unopened packaging.

You'll be able to tell if your gummy candy is starting to go bad by how it looks and feels. For example, you might notice that the colors are no longer as vibrant as they were when you first opened the bag, or that the candies are starting to discolor. If you see any mold growth on them, throw out the whole bag — do not just toss the pieces that have visible mold on them.

Another indicator that your gummies are past their prime is a change in texture. Good gummy candy is soft, squishy, and pliable, so if you notice a change — they've gotten harder, overly tacky, or even melted — it's a sign that you should consider throwing them out and starting a new bag.