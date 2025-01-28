How To Store Gummy Candy So It Stays Fresh And Chewy
Gummy candy might not top the list of popular movie theater candies, but it is a Halloween favorite in a few states. And, why not? These types of chewy candies have their roots in Turkish delight but were popularized in the 1920s when German confectioner Hans Riegel perfected his recipe for gummies shaped like dancing bears. Today, there are a multitude of gummy candies out there, including mouth-stinging sours and famous brands like Haribo. Many soft candies come in multiple-serving bags, which can make it difficult to keep the gummies fresh and chewy over time.
The key to retaining that rich, jellied mouthfeel is to keep your candy in an airtight container like a mason jar or zip-top bag. You should also store candy out of sunlight and away from heating elements around your kitchen. The best place to keep your gummy candy is actually a cool, dry pantry, as this will prevent moisture build-up and stop the candies from melting and clumping together.
How long is gummy candy good for?
Gummy candy wasn't made to last forever, and for most of us, that isn't a problem. But, if you're rationing out a special bag (or you just forgot about that bag you opened on Halloween), you should have about six months to finish it before the quality starts to deteriorate or the candy spoils. Gummies will also last up to a year in unopened packaging.
You'll be able to tell if your gummy candy is starting to go bad by how it looks and feels. For example, you might notice that the colors are no longer as vibrant as they were when you first opened the bag, or that the candies are starting to discolor. If you see any mold growth on them, throw out the whole bag — do not just toss the pieces that have visible mold on them.
Another indicator that your gummies are past their prime is a change in texture. Good gummy candy is soft, squishy, and pliable, so if you notice a change — they've gotten harder, overly tacky, or even melted — it's a sign that you should consider throwing them out and starting a new bag.