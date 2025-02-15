The Cocoa Percentage That Qualifies As Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate stands out from its counterparts precisely because it contains a higher percentage of actual cocoa products. Milk chocolate only has 10-50% cocoa solids and butter, and it also adds sugar and (of course) milk. White chocolate doesn't have cocoa solids at all, which is why some people argue that it's not even real chocolate. These percentages also translate into different textures, as dark chocolate is more solid and less bendy than its competitors.

But, how are these differences relevant to consumers? First of all, milk and white chocolate tend to have ingredients like vanilla that are meant to add flavor and make up for the lower amount of cocoa products. This means that they can get away with lower-quality ingredients. With dark chocolate, however, you can't mask a lack of flavor with vanilla, so you need good ingredients to make a tasty bar. Maybe this is one of the reasons why craft chocolate tends to be darker than commercial products. It's also why you shouldn't just bite into the bar as you would with a Snickers or a Milky Way. Instead, you should take your time and savor the bite. Another important difference is that dark chocolate is thought to be healthier since it has less sugar, no milk, and tons of cocoa.

At the end of the day, though, if you're indulging in dessert, you should simply buy whichever type of chocolate you like best.