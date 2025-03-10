Every State's Most Legendary Dessert

The culinary landscape of the United States is as diverse as the nation itself. Each of the 50 states carries its own unique identity informed by historical, geographic, and cultural influences. As such, it's impossible to nail down a defining American cuisine. Even within state lines, regional specialties differ greatly from North to South, city to countryside, one family's table to the next. But if there's one thing they all have in common, it's the importance of a little sweet treat.

Food, inextricably woven into a community's heritage, is often a source of pride — and, at times, conflict. Heated debates frequently divide citizens over who came up with what. Pennsylvania and Maine, for instance, have spent decades at war over rightful ownership of whoopie pies. In this article, we'll attempt to pinpoint each state's most legendary dessert. Just take it all with a grain of salt (or, should we say, sugar).