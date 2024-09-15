Here's The Company Behind The Majority Of The World's Fortune Cookies
After enjoying a delightful meal, it's not uncommon for a restaurant to offer a little something extra, like a mint or small candy. Sometimes, you might even stumble upon a bowl of assorted sweets at the front counter when you pay. However, the most iconic end-of-meal treat is undoubtedly the fortune cookie, a charming companion to a great Chinese food experience. Whether it's a takeout order in the classic white boxes or a sit-down feast, these crispy delights come with a hint of wisdom and a sprinkle of luck.
In 1973, a small basement in New York City's Chinatown gave birth to Wonton Food Inc., thanks to founder Ching Sun Wong. What began as a modest noodle company soon expanded and relocated to Brooklyn in the 1980s. Today, Wonton Inc. stands as the world's largest fortune cookie manufacturer, with facilities spanning from Houston to Long Island City, but has kept its roots in NYC's Chinatown. Wonton Food Inc. delights cookie lovers with a range with a range of flavors, from the classic vanilla to a zesty citrus twist. With a variety of flavors and multiple manufacturing sites, the company produces around 3 billion cookies each year.
The Message Behind The Fortune
Fortune cookies aren't just a sweet conclusion to your meal — they provide a dose of amusement with their playful bits of wisdom. These notes can range from light-hearted to sage (not to mention providing a full set of Powerball numbers), and they always add a fun touch to your dining experience. At Wonton Food Inc., the job of crafting these quirky messages (mostly) falls to Donald Lau, the company's CFO. For over 30 years, Lau has been the mastermind behind the fortune cookie messages. While he now writes only a few per month, the company occasionally incorporates submissions from the public or inspiration from the web.
In an interview with CNN, Lau expressed, "I don't think fortune cookies are meant to be like a horoscope. It's a way to end a meal in a Chinese restaurant and be happy when you leave." As you enjoy your next fortune cookie, keep in mind that with millions made every day, you might just be sharing that same message with someone else. It's a sweet reminder of how a simple treat can connect people around the world.