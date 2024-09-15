After enjoying a delightful meal, it's not uncommon for a restaurant to offer a little something extra, like a mint or small candy. Sometimes, you might even stumble upon a bowl of assorted sweets at the front counter when you pay. However, the most iconic end-of-meal treat is undoubtedly the fortune cookie, a charming companion to a great Chinese food experience. Whether it's a takeout order in the classic white boxes or a sit-down feast, these crispy delights come with a hint of wisdom and a sprinkle of luck.

In 1973, a small basement in New York City's Chinatown gave birth to Wonton Food Inc., thanks to founder Ching Sun Wong. What began as a modest noodle company soon expanded and relocated to Brooklyn in the 1980s. Today, Wonton Inc. stands as the world's largest fortune cookie manufacturer, with facilities spanning from Houston to Long Island City, but has kept its roots in NYC's Chinatown. Wonton Food Inc. delights cookie lovers with a range with a range of flavors, from the classic vanilla to a zesty citrus twist. With a variety of flavors and multiple manufacturing sites, the company produces around 3 billion cookies each year.