The Unique Food Spot That Brings The Experience Of Film To Your Plate

Dinner and a movie might be the most cliché of date activities, but it's a good one. Even if it's just with family or pals, the duo makes for a solid evening out. Fork n' Film certainly thinks so, and this unique company has come up with a novel way to combine dinner and a movie.

Basically, dinner is served while guests enjoy a film — so how is this different from the modern cineplexes where you can reserve your seat, order food and drinks, and have your cheeseburger and fries served directly to you? For starters, the ambiance is better, as is the food, and the venues are rather small, compared to a packed theater, anyway. Multiple courses from a pre-set menu are beautifully plated and served, as are cocktails or mocktails, with each event being completely different since the meals are tailored to the movie shown.

Fork n' Film describes itself as an immersive dining experience, one in which the dishes arrive at strategic points of the film you're watching. For example, during the company's first event, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was the featured film. During the scene where Hagrid presents Harry with a homemade pink birthday cake, a miniature version was presented to guests at their tables. There were 10 courses overall, and, of course, butterbeer was served.

