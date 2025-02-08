The World's Most Expensive Cheesecake Cost More Than Rent In NYC

Most people would scoff at the idea of spending even $20 on dessert. But, the rules don't apply to the rich, and New York City has always been a city that caters to the ultra-wealthy. In 2017, Chef Raffaele Ronca, who then owned a restaurant called Rafele Ristorante, knew exactly what the rich wanted: a $5,000 cheesecake. Yes, really. Today, that would be the equivalent of over $6,000. The median rent in NYC is $3,300, which means that this extravagant treat cost the same as almost two months of rent in the city.

What made this cheesecake so expensive? The secret is in the ingredients. Ronca used Formaggio cheese shipped from Italy and made with water buffalo milk (as the best Mozzarella always is). He also used Italian truffles from Alba, which reportedly cost $3,500 a pound ($4,479 today), and Madagascar vanilla at $80 per pound ($102 today). To make the experience even more luxurious, Ronca used Hennessy Paradis cognac, a bottle of which cost $2,500 at the time (today, that would be $3,199).

According to Ronca, each cheesecake had about $200 worth of the cognac. The crust was made with biscotti and a chocolate and hazelnut spread that's made in-house. Since he probably wanted to make sure his customers really felt like the price was worth it, Ronca covered the dessert with thin gold leaves and put sparklers in it, which were to be lit as the dessert was served.