Japan's Most Expensive Michelin-Starred Restaurant Makes Crab King

At some point in your life, you've probably visited one or two special occasion restaurants; places you go for birthdays, anniversaries, or seriously impressive accomplishments. Perhaps you went to a steakhouse where you felt the need to put your napkin across your lap or a sushi place where a master chef prepared potentially deadly fugu for you. Either way, you probably felt a pang of guilt after the meal was over and you had to pay the check. If that's the case, chin up. At least you didn't go to Ginza Kitafuku, the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in the world.

Michelin stars are ratings that were originally given out by the tire company, Michelin. Today, the esteemed Michelin Guide handles the ratings. The most stars a restaurant can get is three. This marks it as a world-class establishment, but receiving even one star is a prestigious honor. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Michelin-starred restaurants are expensive, but even with such stiff competition, the one-star Ginza Kitafuku stands alone: The crab-focused restaurant has by far the most expensive tasting menu offered by any Michelin-starred restaurant, costing $2,130 per person.