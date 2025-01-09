How Michelin Tires Created The Highest Honor A Restaurant Can Have

Anyone who follows culinary industry trends, considers themselves a "foodie," or loves to dine out is probably familiar with the Michelin Star rating system. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that exemplify the very best of their class and category. Eateries that are recognized with one, two, or three stars inevitably gain status and, therefore, business. For many chefs and restaurant owners, it is the highest honor they can achieve. Michelin-starred restaurants are compiled into books called "Michelin Guides," which are typically categorized by country. Interestingly enough, Michelin did not originate with an aim to critique restaurants. It was, first and foremost, a tire company.

Michelin produces automobile tires to this day. The French-based company was started by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin in 1889 as France's automobile industry was in its infancy. With the intention of creating more interest in personal cars (and, therefore, tires), the siblings released their first Michelin Guide in 1900 in France. The guides were free to anyone who wanted one and included route maps, guidance on changing tires, along with anything that would help travelers have a more pleasant experience in the car, like restaurant, hotel, and gas station recommendations.

By 1920, the guides were being sold for a fee and were of better quality than a free guidebook full of advertisements. That was also the year the company began sending anonymous diners (known as inspectors) to restaurants to critique them. In 1926, Michelin began its famous star-rating system, focusing on eateries in France. Today, Michelin covers restaurants in 37 countries around the world, and the books are marked with the same logo the company uses on its tires — the one with the Michelin man, of course.