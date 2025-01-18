Can You Use Regular Limes In Key Lime Pie?

For many home cooks, recipes are a necessity and make time spent in the kitchen much easier. With a list of ingredients and a step-by-step process written out for us, we don't have to muddle along in the dark. Following a recipe to a T is great if you're inexperienced, but you can also feel free to use shortcuts or alternatives to tweak traditional dishes. For example, you might be craving key lime pie, but only have regular limes and lemons at home. What should you do?

Well, it turns out, you can just use regular limes or use a combination of lime and lemon juice to achieve a similar result. Key lime pie should be sweet, tart, and bursting with creamy, citrusy flavors. It's a great pie to serve on a hot summer's day. While key limes are usually the dish's star, regular limes mixed with lemon juice will give you a very similar flavor. The main difference will be a slight variation in the pie's tartness — key limes give you a more sour taste. But, if you're in a situation where you only have regular limes, don't worry — your pie will work just fine.