How To Choose The Best Limes At The Grocery Store

Limes may make your lips pucker or accidentally reactivate that papercut on your thumb, but they're the unsung hero in many of our favorite foods and drinks. Just think about a late-night margarita (which you can make with the help of your microwave) without the tangy zest of lime or the perfect summertime lunch, ceviche, without that delicious bite of lime juice — it's just plain wrong.

But when it comes to selecting the best limes at the grocery store, the choice can feel like an impossible task. You've sifted through the pile of bright green fruits and inspected each one carefully. But after a while, one lime starts to look like the next. And by the time you get home, you're disappointed to find that your lime is as dry as the Sahara.

To pick the perfect lime at the grocery store every time, keep in mind these four key factors: color, smell, firmness, and texture. Limes (like pineapples and watermelons) are considered non-climacteric fruits, meaning they stop ripening once they're plucked from the vine. The limes you'll find at the grocery store are usually picked slightly underripe: That way they're less likely to be damaged in transport. Grab your Stem Citrus Sprayer or your citrus squeezer and let your senses guide you to picking out the best lime at the grocery store.