Take A Cold Dive Into The History Of Hawaiian Shave Ice

Call it a snow cone, call it piragua, call it granita — cultures all around the world partake in the joys of syrup over shaved ice, and Hawaii is certainly no exception. But although it's part of the United States — snow cone country, in other words, the same kind of snow cone that ushered in the dubious flavor of blue raspberry — Hawaii has a tradition of its own, Hawaiian shave ice, which is rooted in an ancient Japanese dessert called kakigōri.

Kakigōri originated in the Heian period somewhere between the seventh and ninth centuries, consisting (much as similar desserts do nowadays) of sweet syrup mixed with shaved or crushed ice. It was originally a luxurious dessert, as only the very wealthy could maintain large quantities of ice over the year. By the early 20th century, however, refrigeration and ice-making technology had advanced to the point where people of all social strata could enjoy a cold treat — even Japanese laborers working grueling hours on sugar plantations in Hawaii. As Japanese-Hawaiian immigrants assimilated and started their own businesses, some decided to sell the sweet dessert from their homeland, and shave ice was born.