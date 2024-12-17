How Did Blue Raspberry Become A Flavor Anyway?

If you were to go to the produce aisle of your local supermarket and take a look at the raspberries, all snug in their little cartons, you would find that they are not, in fact, blue. Instead, they are a purplish shade of red, like the cheeks of someone blushing very intensely. You may find that they would be delicious baked into a dessert bar, or turned into ice cream cake. But you will not find a single blue raspberry, no matter what candy companies or slushie machines will tell you. Although blue raspberries do exist in nature, they aren't typically sold in American supermarkets. The "blue raspberry" flavor we know is an invention of food companies.

But in the words of Maya Rudolph as Dionne Warwick, to what end? Raspberries are already a perfectly appealing berry, with a sweet taste and a distinctive, inviting color. Why did these companies feel the need to sell us fiction instead of the genuine article? Well, it turns out blue raspberry-flavored food dye was a handy replacement for the red kind, which was deemed too dangerous for human consumption.