Yes, You Can Use Canned Peaches In Peach Cobbler
Peach cobbler is one of those desserts you crave year-round, but it's especially comforting during the cold winter months when a taste of summer is just what you need. Unfortunately, fresh peaches are only in season from May through September, leaving many to believe they can only dream of peach cobbler as the weather cools down — unless they were savvy enough to freeze some deliciously ripe peaches. But fear not. You can still make a scrumptious cobbler anytime a craving strikes by using canned peaches.
Canned peaches actually have some advantages over fresh ones. They offer a more consistent sweet flavor, whereas fresh peaches can be hit or miss. Plus, they come already peeled and cooked, so two of the major steps in preparing peach cobbler are already done for you. Grab your oven mitts, and let's break down the simple process of baking a comforting peach cobbler using canned peaches.
How to make peach cobbler with canned peaches
Making peach cobbler with canned peaches couldn't be easier. Start by draining the canned peaches to remove any excess liquid — this helps prevent your cobbler from becoming too soggy. You can choose canned peaches in juice or heavy syrup depending on your sweetness preference. If you opt for heavy syrup, the cobbler will naturally be sweeter, so be careful how much sugar you add.
In a mixing bowl, combine the drained peaches with sugar, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and a thickening agent such as cornstarch or flour. Once mixed, pour the peach mixture into a greased baking dish. For the topping, break biscuit dough into small pieces and crumble them over the peaches for a buttery, flaky crust. Bake in a preheated oven until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling around the edges. If you're feeling adventurous or have some extra time, you can make the cobbler in a slow cooker, maybe with a splash of bourbon, to really let the flavors meld. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (you can make ice cream at home without any special appliances) and dig in.
Bonus tips for baking peach cobbler
For those who want to turn their peach cobbler from delicious to downright legendary, here are some fun tips to level up your dessert. For extra richness, brush the biscuit dough with melted butter or egg wash before baking for a golden, buttery crust. You can also sprinkle granulated sugar over the biscuit topping before putting it in the oven to create a sweet, crunchy layer.
Don't be afraid to get creative with the spices. In addition to the classic cinnamon, try ground ginger for a little zing or cardamom and allspice for a warmer, more complex flavor. For a different variation on the classic dessert, mix in your favorite fruits like blackberries, blueberries, or plums. When it's time to serve, why stop at just ice cream? Fresh whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel can elevate your cobbler to pure indulgence. Canned peaches never looked so good.