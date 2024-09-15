Yes, You Can Use Canned Peaches In Peach Cobbler

Peach cobbler is one of those desserts you crave year-round, but it's especially comforting during the cold winter months when a taste of summer is just what you need. Unfortunately, fresh peaches are only in season from May through September, leaving many to believe they can only dream of peach cobbler as the weather cools down — unless they were savvy enough to freeze some deliciously ripe peaches. But fear not. You can still make a scrumptious cobbler anytime a craving strikes by using canned peaches.

Canned peaches actually have some advantages over fresh ones. They offer a more consistent sweet flavor, whereas fresh peaches can be hit or miss. Plus, they come already peeled and cooked, so two of the major steps in preparing peach cobbler are already done for you. Grab your oven mitts, and let's break down the simple process of baking a comforting peach cobbler using canned peaches.