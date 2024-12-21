Alabama's Official State Dessert Is Jam-Packed With Booze

The state of Alabama is a hidden culinary treasure. While other Southern states like Louisiana, South Carolina, and Georgia are often put in the spotlight for their contributions to the food world, Alabama has mastered fried green tomatoes, created amazing seafood dishes with the treasures from the Gulf of Mexico, and invented Alabama white barbecue sauce, a unique condiment that you'll never forget once you've tried it. As far as sweets go, the Southern state has a lesser-known dessert called Lane Cake, and it is one boozy doozy.

The eponymous Lane Cake was created by Emma Rylander Lane, a woman born in Clayton, Alabama, who entered the cake in a baking competition in Columbus, Georgia in 1898. The dessert won, and when Lane included the recipe in her own cookbook later that year, she called it "Prize Cake." It is a layered cake with a texture reminiscent of angel food cake, but it's the filling that makes it memorable. Consisting of a mixture of egg yolks, butter, sugar, pecans, coconut, raisins, and anywhere from one to three cups of bourbon or brandy (yes, cups), it's definitely not designed for the teetotaler.

Despite its early creation date, it wasn't until 2016 that Alabama declared Lane Cake as its official state cake. Coincidentally, this was also the year that legendary author and Alabama-darling, Harper Lee, died. While she didn't create the cake, Lee can take some credit for popularizing Lane Cake, having mentioned it in her classic work, "To Kill a Mockingbird."