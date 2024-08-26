What Are The Origins Of Alabama White Barbecue Sauce?

Barbecue sauce is one of the most regionalized American foods. Do you prefer the sweet glaze of Texas style, the mustard kick from South Carolina, or the spicy tang of Kansas City barbecue? Hailing from Alabama is the truly unique white barbecue sauce. With a mayonnaise base, it looks more like a salad dressing or gravy than true barbecue sauce. The Alabama style of barbecue sauce was born out of one pitmaster's likely desire to serve the most consistently moist chicken.

Alabama white sauce was invented by Bob Gibson, owner and executive chef at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur, Alabama, in the 1920s. Renowned for his massive weekend backyard barbecues, Gibson would pit-roast whole chickens for the neighborhood. As soon as the chickens were cooked, Big Bob would douse them in his mixture of mayo, vinegar, and spices. While it's lost to history how Gibson hit on this specific recipe, family and BBQ fans assume mayonnaise was introduced as a means of keeping the freshly cooked chicken from quickly drying out.