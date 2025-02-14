The History Of The Bundt Pan Is More Fascinating Than You Think

In any baker's kitchen, a Bundt pan is considered a staple piece of equipment. By baking a cake in said pan, one turns a simple cake into a work of art without using a drop of frosting or a speck of edible glitter. Complete with decorative nooks and crannies built right in, Bundt pans never would have come into existence without a young couple from Minneapolis and a group of Jewish ladies who lived near them.

Newly married Dave and Dotty Dalquist had a dream of starting their own business. With Dave's chemical engineering degree and steel mill metal working experience, and Dotty's upbringing by Danish immigrants, they agreed that a specialty bakeware company was a choice that would blend both of their skill sets. By 1946, their company, Nordic Ware, was born. The Dalquists found inspiration within their very own community; many Scandinavian immigrants made Minnesota their home, and Nordic Ware created the kind of bakeware these people were familiar with.

As word of their business grew, some local Jewish women reached out to the Dalquists to see if they could create a more user-friendly version of the Gugelhupf pan from Europe (also called a bundkuchen). The solution Nordic Ware came up with is what is now considered the Bundt pan. It turned out beautifully baked, attractive cakes (as long as the person using them knew how to release stubborn Bundt cakes from the pan) that were easy to cut, but more than a decade would pass before the Bundt pan gained nationwide recognition.