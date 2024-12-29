How To Release A Stubborn Bundt Cake From The Pan

If you do run into a sticky situation with your bundt cake, Jerrelle Guy has some additional tips. She suggests that you, "first, carefully run a thin silicone spatula or plastic knife along the edges of the pan then tap the pan firmly while inverted. If that doesn't work, you can try placing a warm, damp towel over the inverted pan for a few minutes to create steam to help loosen the cake." You can also gently reheat the cake if it cools down too much before you manage to free it.

However, if all that fails and you find yourself with chunks missing or cracks showing, you can still present a gorgeous cake to your guests. For starters, you can apply a glaze or icing over the top, which will camouflage minor mishaps. (Think of the internet-breaking, "Tom Cruise Cake," which is covered in a thick layer of coconut frosting.)

Strategically placed dollops of whipped cream, ripe fruit, edible flowers, and even herb garnishes can hide imperfections and draw the eye away from any flaws. Instead of placing the whole bundt out for presentation, consider cutting it first and just placing ready-to-grab slices on your dessert table. Ultimately, don't sweat the imperfections. Even the folks on the "Great British Baking Show" ("Bake Off" if you're a Brit) are shown grace when their faulty bakes taste delicious. That's what cakes are for anyway — eating.