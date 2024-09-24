The 3-Ingredient Paste That Keeps Cake From Sticking To Pans

When you spend an hour baking a cake to surprise your partner on your anniversary, bring to your nephew's graduation party, or celebrate your dog's birthday, the last thing you want is to take it out of the oven and find that it's stuck to the bottom of the pan. Or worse, that you used too much baking spray and now the top of the cake is burned in strange patches.

Baking spray can be a blessing in the kitchen, but it can also be unreliable and difficult to use when trying to coat unevenly shaped pans. Plus, the spray can run out pretty quickly, leaving you to spend extra money every few times you want to toss a cake in the oven. Non-stick parchment is an option, but that can be a pain to cut and maneuver when you're in a hurry. Luckily, there's an easy alternative to baking spray that you can whip up with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Bakers affectionately refer to it as "pan goop" or "cake goop."