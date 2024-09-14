The Delicious Ice Cream Dessert That Queen Elizabeth II Loved

Let them eat bombe glacée coppelia! When Queen Elizabeth II was hosting a dinner party, her go-to dessert to present to guests was an ice cream bombe. In simple terms, an ice cream bombe is a dome of ice cream, sliced and served like a cake. Queen Elizabeth particularly liked the bombe glacée coppelia — a favorite that featured praline-filled coffee ice cream, topped with whipped cream and liquor coffee beans. Praline is an almond-caramel mixture, usually blitzed into a paste when incorporated as a filling. Coffee with chocolate was a combo also favored by the late queen.

Just like a cup or cone of ice cream, an ice cream bombe can be customized in various ways, mixing different flavors and toppings. Many are frozen with a layer of cake at the top of the bowl, so when it's turned upside down, the bombe sits atop a firm throne. Though the Queen's bombe was decadent in flavor and luxurious in presentation, ice cream bombes can be made at home with just some filling, a freezer, and a bowl.