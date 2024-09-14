The Delicious Ice Cream Dessert That Queen Elizabeth II Loved
Let them eat bombe glacée coppelia! When Queen Elizabeth II was hosting a dinner party, her go-to dessert to present to guests was an ice cream bombe. In simple terms, an ice cream bombe is a dome of ice cream, sliced and served like a cake. Queen Elizabeth particularly liked the bombe glacée coppelia — a favorite that featured praline-filled coffee ice cream, topped with whipped cream and liquor coffee beans. Praline is an almond-caramel mixture, usually blitzed into a paste when incorporated as a filling. Coffee with chocolate was a combo also favored by the late queen.
Just like a cup or cone of ice cream, an ice cream bombe can be customized in various ways, mixing different flavors and toppings. Many are frozen with a layer of cake at the top of the bowl, so when it's turned upside down, the bombe sits atop a firm throne. Though the Queen's bombe was decadent in flavor and luxurious in presentation, ice cream bombes can be made at home with just some filling, a freezer, and a bowl.
Ice cream bombe à la DIY
To make an ice cream bombe, line a bowl with plastic wrap or foil to ensure easy removal of the ice cream. If you want just one flavor, slightly melt the ice cream and fill the bowl. If you want layers of different flavors, mold each flavor to the contours of the bowl, freeze, and repeat until the bowl is full. After refreezing until the entire bombe is set, flip it upside down onto a serving plate, remove the bowl and foil or plastic wrap. If the ice cream is having a hard time separating from the bowl, quickly run the outside of the bowl under warm water to slightly melt it for a smooth release.
Bombes can also be made without ice cream altogether. Some include layers of gelatin and heavy cream, like this golden kiwi bombe. And for dairy-free eaters, non-dairy ice creams work just as well to make a lactose-free bombe.