3-Ingredient Gummy Bears Are Too Easy Not To Make

Gummy bears are a fun treat that most of us enjoy just as much now, if not more, than we did when we were kids. Whether it's because of their chewiness, fruity flavors, or the fact you can learn genetics with gummy bears — it's hard not to love them. We all have a favorite brand that we'll never stop buying (though we have some burning questions about Haribo's gummy bears), but these tiny delights are surprisingly simple to make. Fruit juice, honey, and unflavored gelatin are the only three ingredients you need to whip up a healthy and fully customizable set of gummy bears at home.

Bringing your DIY gummies to life is as simple as letting your juice and honey come to a simmer, stirring in the gelatin, and whisking away until it is dissolved. Once you've poured the mixture into your molds and refrigerated them for at least 20 minutes, all that's left to do is pop your delicious bears out and taste them. Storing these candies in the fridge is the best way to keep them fresh, but they'll hold up fine when stored at room temperature for a few hours as well.