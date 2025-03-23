3-Ingredient Gummy Bears Are Too Easy Not To Make
Gummy bears are a fun treat that most of us enjoy just as much now, if not more, than we did when we were kids. Whether it's because of their chewiness, fruity flavors, or the fact you can learn genetics with gummy bears — it's hard not to love them. We all have a favorite brand that we'll never stop buying (though we have some burning questions about Haribo's gummy bears), but these tiny delights are surprisingly simple to make. Fruit juice, honey, and unflavored gelatin are the only three ingredients you need to whip up a healthy and fully customizable set of gummy bears at home.
Bringing your DIY gummies to life is as simple as letting your juice and honey come to a simmer, stirring in the gelatin, and whisking away until it is dissolved. Once you've poured the mixture into your molds and refrigerated them for at least 20 minutes, all that's left to do is pop your delicious bears out and taste them. Storing these candies in the fridge is the best way to keep them fresh, but they'll hold up fine when stored at room temperature for a few hours as well.
Tips for making the best gummy bears
To ensure that your gummy bears pop out effortlessly without getting stuck, silicone molds are the best ones to use — plus they're also easy to clean. You can find silicone gummy bear molds on Amazon, including this set of four Palksky Silicone Gummy Bear Molds which retails for $8.99. Of course, if you don't have bear molds, any other silicone mold will work fine (as long as you're not fussed about the candy's shape). When choosing your gummy flavor, stick to sweeter 100% juices like orange, strawberry, or cranberry. Options like lemon or lime might be a little too sour. It's also best to avoid fresh pineapple or mango juice (pasteurized versions of these juices are fine), as these contain enzymes that will stop the gelatin from setting.
Agave, corn, or maple syrup can be used instead of honey as a sweetener, but keep in mind that a little extra gelatin should be added to make sure these candies don't end up on the runnier side. Using gelatin in this recipe is crucial for success, but if you're after a vegetarian friendly gelatin substitute, agar powder can be used instead. Just remember that you'll require less agar than gelatin to get the same gelling effect. Get as creative as you like with your flavors by mixing a few fruit juices. You could even try adding in vodka to create some boozy, adult-only gummy bears.