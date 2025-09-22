1980s Food Fads That Should Stay In The Past

For better and for worse, a lot of what's a regular, everyday part of eating for millions of Americans was established in the 1980s. It was a time of great innovations in food science and food marketing, propelling changes in how and what people ate as well as an era in which slowly ingraining habits became fully entrenched. For example, it's when value meals became a fast food must have, new flavors and trends in snacks, booze, and mall food courts emerged, and it's also when families still gathered around the table to eat since-disappeared casseroles.

The 1980s was also such an aggressively optimistic brightly optimistic period, at least from the standpoint of Reagan-era politics, glamorous and superficial MTV-inspired pop culture, and the snazzy fashions of the era, that it encouraged much spending, trying new products, and unbridled consumerism. Fads came and went at such a rapid speed, with stuff suddenly becoming very cool and then very cold. That applies to food, too. Here's a look back at some of the fads and trends most associated with food in the 1980s — where they can mostly all safely remain because in retrospect, they are totally bogus and, like, not radical, dude.