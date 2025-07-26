Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items That Deserve A Comeback, According To The Takeout Staff

In 1985 I was eating up "Back to the Future" at the cinema but spitting out the reformulated New Coke. It was an interesting time for fast food too. Companies were trying to be innovative with new flavors, entrees, and desserts.

The McDonald's McDLT was introduced at that time, and while not an original food item, the concept was. When I first heard about it, I thought it was a "Mickey D's" twist on a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. That would have been a great idea in and of itself. Sadly, that was not the case; the McDLT was just a burger. The "new concept" was all about the packaging.

While styrofoam was known to be an environmental hazard even back then, The Golden Arches decided to use it in the form of a dual-chambered styrofoam box. The McDLT was broken into two parts: On one side was a bun and a quarter-pound beef patty still hot from the grill. On the other side, your cool fresh fixins': the other bun, fresh lettuce, cheese and two tomatoes. The box was able to keep things hot and cold, a perfect solution.

Taste and texture-wise, it worked! I remember the mayo still being cool, which enhanced the flavors of the tomato and lettuce. The burger was warm, and when combined, it had the spirit of a BLT but a beefier protein. McDonald's stopped using Styrofoam as packaging in 1990, but if it could find another way to bring back the McDLT, it might solve the app delivery issue of soggy buns and cold burgers.