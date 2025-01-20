Chicken McNuggets Aren't The Original McDonald's Nugget

McDonald's isn't just fast food — it's also an innovative chain that is constantly evolving in order to exceed customers' expectations at every turn. Look at CosMc's, McDonald's space-themed restaurant concept, or its limited-release sauces in 2023, or its early willingness to try pineapple, not on a burger, but as a burger (which did not last). Then there is the Chicken McNugget, which debuted on the menu nationwide in 1983. These little bite-sized golden pieces of breaded and fried chicken were an instant success — but they weren't actually the first nugget on McDonald's roster.

That distinction goes instead to the onion nugget (yes, you read that correctly), which debuted in the late 1970s. Historically, onion rings were popular, so the founder of McDonald's, Ray Kroc, tapped his French corporate chef, Rene Arend, to make them into one-bite pieces. This the chef did, carefully calibrating the breading to golden-fried perfection, and the chain rolled out its new product in a limited release — and the crowd went mild. Actually, some customers were nuts for them, but the vast majority could take them or leave them.