Vintage Casserole Dishes That Vanished From Dinner Tables

When you think of all the comfort food meals that you might make on a regular basis or that you ate frequently during your childhood, some casserole recipes probably pop up on the list. From tuna noodle casserole on busy weeknights to green bean casserole over the holidays, the casserole has firmly cemented itself within Americana.

While some may argue that a casserole must include a starch, creamy sauce, vegetable, protein, cheese, and topping, others will tell you that a casserole is defined by its cooking dish. If you throw a bunch of ingredients into a 9x13 casserole dish, you've got yourself a casserole. In fact, casseroles only experienced their heyday once oven-safe glass casserole dishes entered the market. Around that time, thanks also to the growing use of convenient, cheap, canned pantry items, the number of different casseroles one could feasibly find in the average household skyrocketed.

Unfortunately, many of the casseroles that were popular decades ago have been lost to time. Here are a few once-popular vintage casserole dishes that have more or less vanished from dinner tables.