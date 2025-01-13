Hotdish Vs Casserole: Is There A Difference?

No matter where you live in the U.S., you probably have family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation: nostalgic dishes like your grandma's green bean casserole that you remember growing up and loving and bring you comfort and happiness whenever you decide to make them. For me, that's tater tot hotdish, a simple yet delicious meal that only requires four ingredients: tater tots, ground beef, milk, and cream of mushroom soup (or you can swap the soup for a mix of sour cream, cheese, and bacon) . It might not sound like much, but trust me, it's my go-to meal year-round.

You might've noticed that I said "hotdish," which might be a foreign word if you aren't from the Midwest and, more specifically, from Minnesota. Growing up in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," the word "casserole" was almost frowned upon, because the word "hotdish" was ingrained in the vocabulary of that region. Even Minnesota governor and former Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz has a hotdish recipe, and an award-winning one at that.

At first, I thought these two words meant the same thing or similar enough to be used interchangeably. But there is an absolute difference between a casserole and a hotdish, and those differences include the ingredients and cookware used, as well as the meal's role at dinnertime.