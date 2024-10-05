The Hotdish Recipe That Won Tim Walz An Award

Even with the short election cycle, you surely know by now that Minnesota governor Tim Walz is the current Democratic candidate for Vice President, serving as Kamala Harris' running mate. What you can be forgiven for not knowing is that he's also an award-winning cook.

His recipe for "Turkey Taco" hotdish won a cook-off that was put on by then-Senator Al Franken in 2016. This recipe plays with Americanized taco ingredients such as seasoned ground meat, taco sauce, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, corn, sour cream, and other accompaniments. If you want to try this one yourself, it was published online via the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

So not only is Tim Walz a seasoned politician, but apparently he's an enthusiastic Midwestern home cook, too. We won't know if Walz will serve as the Vice President until November's election results are tallied, but in the meantime, he may have solved tonight's dinner issue. It's not often you can say that a politician helped come up with your dinner!