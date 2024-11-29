The Cream Of Mushroom Soup Swap That Your Green Bean Casserole Needs

The traditional green bean casserole (one of the many casserole recipes guaranteed to make your life easier) has three main ingredients: green beans, fried onions, and a cream sauce. Some people substitute snack crackers for fried onions, but the rest of the ingredients do not change. Notice that cream of mushroom soup is not on the list. That's because the soup is just one option for creating a cream sauce for the casserole. In reality, there are a myriad of ways to make a cream sauce that will hold the green beans together.

The cream sauce in green bean casserole is what gives the dish its flavor. Making the sauce out of cream of mushroom soup is as easy as opening a can and seasoning. However, this easy option is not the most flavorful one. Instead, make your own sauce and impress the family with a side dish that's often forgotten at the dinner table. An easy and flavorful sauce that will punch up your green bean casserole simply requires onions, flour, bacon, sour cream, and cheese.