5 Worcestershire Sauce Brands To Buy And 7 To Avoid

Worcestershire sauce is difficult to place in any specific condiment category. We use it liberally as an all-purpose flavor enhancer, dousing it on our meatloaf and steaks or in marinades and cocktails. It's salty, umami-driven, and sweet, and its closest relatives are maybe fermented fish sauces used in Asian cuisines. And all jokes aside, you'll have to learn how to pronounce Worcestershire before we go on.

The first — and favored — Worcestershire sauce was discovered around 1837 by British pharmacists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins. The duo had actually whipped up the concoction in 1835, but initially found it completely unappetizing. After storing it away in barrels for 18 months — and a happy accident — they discovered it had matured into the savory sauce that would go viral. For decades, Lea & Perrins kept the first batch's ingredients under lock and key, and it wasn't until the early 2000s that we got a peak at this original recipe. While the specifics have been tweaked throughout the centuries, the base ingredients have stayed the same, including vinegar, molasses, fermented anchovies, and tamarind.

Plenty of other brands have popped up on grocery store shelves besides Lea & Perrins, but many of them aren't even worth your time. To help you avoid any buyer's remorse, we've compared several different varieties, looking out for unwanted additives, exorbitant sodium levels, or flavors that just don't work. Find out which Worcestershire sauce to trust — and which to avoid — below.