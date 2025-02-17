Vegan Cocktail Sauce Is One Easy Swap Away

When we think of cocktail sauce, we often picture a thick, vibrant, red-colored sauce elegantly served alongside shrimp or oysters. While cocktail sauce pairs fabulously with seafood dishes, it's also great with pigs in a blanket or mixed into meatloaf. In a cocktail sauce, you'll usually find a mixture of ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and hot sauce. Even though there are now plenty of vegan versions of seafood and meat products to buy or recipes to make, a traditional cocktail sauce isn't vegan as anchovies are the primary ingredient within the Worcestershire sauce component. Anchovies give a savory yet tangy, sweet, and salty flavor (altogether identified as umami), while other complementary flavors within Worcestershire sauce are acidic notes from vinegar, sweetness from molasses, and slightly spicy notes from cloves, mustard seeds, and black peppercorns.

Most cocktail recipes call for very little Worcestershire sauce — a dash to ¼ teaspoon — as a little does go a long way. However, cocktail sauce just doesn't taste the same without that dash of Worcestershire, so substituting it to make it vegan is well worth it. Luckily, its flavors are already bottled up in another sauce that's 100% vegan-friendly: Tamari. This Japanese sauce is derived from the liquid of pressed miso paste made from fermented soybeans, water, salt, and koji (fermented rice).