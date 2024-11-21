Forget Dirty Martinis, There's Another Cocktail In Need Of Olive Brine

Olives are delicious, but the liquid gold they marinate in, also known as olive brine, is the real MVP. And the quicker you eat those olives out of the jar, the quicker you have a nice amount of that salty, savory liquid to make a fantastic, ice-cold dirty (or extra dirty or filthy) martini. But don't stop there! There's something even better. Try splashing a bit of olive brine into your bloody mary for an even bolder sip.

Technically, this addition transforms your bloody mary into a dirty bloody mary, which is much more refreshing than it sounds. The best thing about it is that it takes a small amount of the brine to really pack a punch! Simply add a teaspoon of the brine (or more, depending on how much you want to taste it) into your typical combination of vodka, tomato juice, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, a squeeze of lemon or lime, some salt and pepper, and a few dashes of hot sauce for a real kick. The olive brine adds a nice, delicious depth to the cocktail and it will quickly become a necessary addition every time you host brunch!