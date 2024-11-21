Forget Dirty Martinis, There's Another Cocktail In Need Of Olive Brine
Olives are delicious, but the liquid gold they marinate in, also known as olive brine, is the real MVP. And the quicker you eat those olives out of the jar, the quicker you have a nice amount of that salty, savory liquid to make a fantastic, ice-cold dirty (or extra dirty or filthy) martini. But don't stop there! There's something even better. Try splashing a bit of olive brine into your bloody mary for an even bolder sip.
Technically, this addition transforms your bloody mary into a dirty bloody mary, which is much more refreshing than it sounds. The best thing about it is that it takes a small amount of the brine to really pack a punch! Simply add a teaspoon of the brine (or more, depending on how much you want to taste it) into your typical combination of vodka, tomato juice, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, a squeeze of lemon or lime, some salt and pepper, and a few dashes of hot sauce for a real kick. The olive brine adds a nice, delicious depth to the cocktail and it will quickly become a necessary addition every time you host brunch!
How olive brine adds dimension to a bloody mary
Olive brine's subtle, salty underlying flavor truly can't be beat, which is why it's the perfect addition to the bloody mary concoction you may be making for your next brunch gathering. It balances out the sweetness of tomato juice with some tanginess, and perfectly blends together the salt and the acid in the cocktail, creating a zesty and unforgettable combination.
The brine is just water, vinegar, and salt that's been sitting in a jar. That sounds simple, but trust us, the longer the brine takes on the incredibly rich flavor of the olives, the better it is. Here's another pro tip: Olives and their brine actually stay good for a while in your fridge, so you have plenty of time to experiment. If olives and olive brine are truly a no-go for you, try pickle juice for a similar effect! Or, if you're feeling like you really want to change things up, you could also try adding barbecue sauce or even some old bay spice to your refreshing dirty bloody mary concoction. And don't forget the garnishes!