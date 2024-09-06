Here's How Long Opened Olives Stay Good After Opening

Olives are a bit of an acquired taste, though some never acquire it (as witnessed during the great olive debate on Twitter). But those who love them really love them, and may serve olives up on a burger or snack on straight from the jar. But how long do you actually have to eat all these tasty fruits once the jar or can has been opened?

Well, you have some time. Olives that are packed in liquid, whether in a jar or can, will last up to 18 months in the fridge, provided they are properly stored (meaning if they're from a can, you move them to an airtight container). However, it might be a good idea to eat them within a year for best quality.

Olives that come from an olive bar, on the other hand, have a much shorter shelf life, even stored impeccably in the fridge. They're only good for about three weeks (though that is still a decent amount of time in which to consume any leftovers).