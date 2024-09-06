Here's How Long Opened Olives Stay Good After Opening
Olives are a bit of an acquired taste, though some never acquire it (as witnessed during the great olive debate on Twitter). But those who love them really love them, and may serve olives up on a burger or snack on straight from the jar. But how long do you actually have to eat all these tasty fruits once the jar or can has been opened?
Well, you have some time. Olives that are packed in liquid, whether in a jar or can, will last up to 18 months in the fridge, provided they are properly stored (meaning if they're from a can, you move them to an airtight container). However, it might be a good idea to eat them within a year for best quality.
Olives that come from an olive bar, on the other hand, have a much shorter shelf life, even stored impeccably in the fridge. They're only good for about three weeks (though that is still a decent amount of time in which to consume any leftovers).
When good olives go bad
So how do you tell when your olives — jarred or otherwise — have made the transition from oh-so-good to not-so-great? Well, the first sign, and it's an obvious one, is the presence of mold on any of the olives contained within. While it might only be on one, and you might be tempted to just toss that one and eat the rest, do not proceed with that plan. Visible mold is just the tip of the iceberg; its spores and roots could be all throughout the jar, invisible but present.
If you open the container of olives and are met with a sour, rancid smell, that's also a signal that they've seen better days. And olives that have shriveled or are wrinkled are likely past their prime, and should be tossed into the trash. There's also the brine to consider. Good brine has the texture nearly of water, maybe a bit more viscous (so good in an absolutely filthy martini); brine that has been storing bad olives, though, may be a bit thicker, more like syrup than water.