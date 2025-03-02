The Umami-Rich Condiment Your Grilled Cheese Needs For More Flavor

It's time to up the ante on your grilled cheese with an unassuming condiment: Worcestershire sauce. This savory, tangy, and slightly sweet sauce is a perfect complement to the rich, creamy flavors of your favorite cheese (American melts the best). It works well for open-faced sandwiches too, if you're more inclined to make a Welsh rarebit toasty.

Luckily, there are multiple ways to incorporate Worcestershire sauce into a grilled cheese. The first is to dunk the warm sandwich into a cup of the pungent, peppery sauce to soak up the meaty, garlicky notes and ensure the bread remains crispy and toasty. Another option is to generously sprinkle the sauce between cheese layers before melting it. (Keep Worcestershire away from warm bread to minimize potential mushiness.) You could even add a dash of Worcestershire to the melted butter in the pan to increase the saltiness factor on the buttery coating of the bread.