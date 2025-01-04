Marshmallows And Sweet Potatoes Go Way Back

Americans sure do like to mix sweet and savory foods, and this is never more apparent than during the traditional Thanksgiving feast. Turkey with cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, savory stuffing with dried fruits, and the classic side dish: sweet potatoes with marshmallows. It just makes you wonder where this brilliant idea came from. Food historians broadly agree that the first modern mention of the orange spud topped specifically with marshmallows appeared in a 1916 fundraising cookbook called, "At the Sign of the Rolling Pin." Shortly after this, in 1917, the Angelus Marshmallow Company printed a recipe pamphlet that formally paired these two ingredients together once more.

As far as the dish becoming a Thanksgiving favorite, this may also come down to the fact that sweet potatoes are a fall crop. (In fact, there are lots of great seasonal recipes to try with them.) And while marshmallows tend to get grouped in with summer treats (think s'mores at summer cookouts), blazing bonfires are very much a staple of the colder months, too. So, it's not surprising really that we'd come to associate these two ingredients with fall and fall celebrations like Thanksgiving. The idea of putting sweet potatoes and marshmallows together, however, goes back even further than you might think.