It Only Takes 3 Ingredients To Make Quick Marshmallows At Home
Fluffy, soft, and delicious, marshmallows prove that sometimes simpler really is better. This sweet has been around for millennia, with records showing that ancient Egyptians made a version of it using the marsh mallow plant. We got the modern form of gelatin-whipped sugar in the U.S. in the early 20th century, and the result has been one of the great culinary love affairs in history. The white cubes are a staple of the American experience, melting in summer campfires, sweetening the sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving, and floating in hot chocolate on Christmas.
While marshmallows are readily available at the store, making your own is a fun project that only takes 15 minutes. The best part is that you only need three ingredients that you probably already have at home: gelatin, sugar, and water. If you ever find yourself staring at the ceiling wondering what to do, you can simply head into your cupboard and make this tasty treat. And since you don't need an oven for this recipe, you can add marshmallows to your roster of no-bake desserts to enjoy in summer and winter. This is also a perfect risk-free candy for people who are allergic to nuts or gluten, since you won't have to worry about cross-contamination with other products.
How to make your own marshmallows
To start, boil 1 cup of water, and separate it in two equal parts. Add ½ cup of the water to two (0.25-ounce) bags of flavorless gelatin, and stir up the mix. Then, add 1½ cups of sugar and the rest of the water to a saucepan and let it boil to 240 degrees Fahrenheit to create a syrup. The next steps are to put both the gelatin and the syrup into a mixing bowl, and stir until you have a white and sticky mixture. Once that's ready, cover a pan with powdered sugar, add the marshmallow, and spread it evenly. Finally, sprinkle more powdered sugar on top, and then let the candy sit for a few hours.
When the marshmallow is cool to the touch, you can cut it into the shape and size that you want. The classic square is always a good go-to, but you can get creative for holidays or special occasions. One great tip for this step is to add a bit of water to your fingers and the knife to make the marshmallow less susceptible to sticking. For extra flavor, add two tablespoons of vanilla extract. Because the recipe is so simple, it's a perfect activity to do as a family. If you don't mind following a more complex recipe, you can get fancy and make some delicious peanut butter marshmallows. Or pair these marshmallows with a cup of thick homemade hot chocolate for some unforgettable holiday memories.