It Only Takes 3 Ingredients To Make Quick Marshmallows At Home

Fluffy, soft, and delicious, marshmallows prove that sometimes simpler really is better. This sweet has been around for millennia, with records showing that ancient Egyptians made a version of it using the marsh mallow plant. We got the modern form of gelatin-whipped sugar in the U.S. in the early 20th century, and the result has been one of the great culinary love affairs in history. The white cubes are a staple of the American experience, melting in summer campfires, sweetening the sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving, and floating in hot chocolate on Christmas.

While marshmallows are readily available at the store, making your own is a fun project that only takes 15 minutes. The best part is that you only need three ingredients that you probably already have at home: gelatin, sugar, and water. If you ever find yourself staring at the ceiling wondering what to do, you can simply head into your cupboard and make this tasty treat. And since you don't need an oven for this recipe, you can add marshmallows to your roster of no-bake desserts to enjoy in summer and winter. This is also a perfect risk-free candy for people who are allergic to nuts or gluten, since you won't have to worry about cross-contamination with other products.