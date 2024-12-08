Here's Why Idaho Is America's Famous Potato Capital

Potatoes are to Idaho what lobsters are to Maine or croissants are to France. But how did the root vegetable become synonymous with the state? It turns out, it was a combination of good growing conditions and entrepreneurship. The vegetable was first domesticated in Peru and Bolivia at least 7,000 years ago, and slowly made its way up the continent until it reached the southern part of what is now the United States. But to get to Idaho, it would first have to arrive to Europe, where the Spanish brought it as they colonized the Americas. From there, European settlers brought it back to the continent, and spread it to parts where it hadn't been grown yet, including the Gem State.

The Idaho territory received its first potato crops from missionaries in the mid-19th century. Not long after, pioneers from Utah also started growing the crop to feed themselves. They quickly discovered that the land, particularly that surrounding the Snake River Plain, was ideal for growing the vegetable. Volcanic soil was rich in nutrients, and the river provided a source for water irrigation. Additionally, the area's warm days and cool nights helped crops flourish so rapidly that farmers began selling surpluses and making money off of this delicious food.