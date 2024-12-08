Here's Why Idaho Is America's Famous Potato Capital
Potatoes are to Idaho what lobsters are to Maine or croissants are to France. But how did the root vegetable become synonymous with the state? It turns out, it was a combination of good growing conditions and entrepreneurship. The vegetable was first domesticated in Peru and Bolivia at least 7,000 years ago, and slowly made its way up the continent until it reached the southern part of what is now the United States. But to get to Idaho, it would first have to arrive to Europe, where the Spanish brought it as they colonized the Americas. From there, European settlers brought it back to the continent, and spread it to parts where it hadn't been grown yet, including the Gem State.
The Idaho territory received its first potato crops from missionaries in the mid-19th century. Not long after, pioneers from Utah also started growing the crop to feed themselves. They quickly discovered that the land, particularly that surrounding the Snake River Plain, was ideal for growing the vegetable. Volcanic soil was rich in nutrients, and the river provided a source for water irrigation. Additionally, the area's warm days and cool nights helped crops flourish so rapidly that farmers began selling surpluses and making money off of this delicious food.
The history surrounding Idaho potatoes is all about technology and entrepreneurship
As the Industrial Revolution spread through the country, technology helped potato planting boom in production and, consequently, profitability. By the early 20th century, people like J.R. Simplot experimented with things like chemical fertilizers, and dehydrating and freezing techniques, further cementing Idaho as the king of the American potato. Today, the crop brings in about $1.34 billion to the state economy and there is even a state agency, the Idaho Potato Commission, that is tasked with research to guarantee this product continues to thrive.
The state's most famous potato variety is the russet, which Luther Burbank created in 1872. Since Idaho was officially welcomed to the Union in 1890, we can say that this potato is older than the state itself! It's also happens to be the best type of potato to make homemade French fries. Other delicious varieties grown in Idaho include the cal red, the purple passion, and the Yukon gold (which Anthony Bourdain used to make his famous mashed potatoes recipe). So the next time you're enjoying potatoes — whether they're smashed, hashed, boiled, or baked — remember you can probably thank Idaho for your delicious meal.
If you want to read and learn more about spuds, then be sure to check our tips on the best ways to make mashed potatoes, and why restaurant baked potatoes seem to always taste better.