What's The Best Type Of Potato For Making French Fries?

Russet potatoes make an ideal potato for french fries due to their high starch content. Other examples of starchy potatoes include Yukon gold and Kennebec, both of which make beautiful fries too (especially Kennebec, from my experience). One of the other reasons why the russet is an ideal frying potato is because it contains relatively low moisture.

Som says to "Avoid any potatoes that are too waxy like new potatoes or red potatoes." That's because potatoes with waxy skin, like red potatoes, contain a larger percentage of water, which means they likely won't crisp properly when fried. Russet potatoes also have a relatively high density, which means you get a rich interior that ends up a lot like mashed potatoes when cooked correctly.

And speaking of cooking fries correctly — you may have read that the best fries are always double-fried, but it's important to know why. The first fry starts to drive away a lot of the potato pieces' moisture, and the second one allows the ideal crisp crust to set while pushing out the remainder of the water. That way, you get a crisp fry with a perfectly cooked, not-too-wet interior.

I realize that not everyone's going to want to cook their own fries from scratch. So if you want some recommendations for store-bought ones, we've got you covered with our frozen fry ranking too. But if you're in the mood to make your own, grab a few trusty russets and your fries will never be better.