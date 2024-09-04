Why Restaurant Baked Potatoes Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Baked potatoes are a classic, homey, comforting side dish that almost always tastes better at restaurants. Baked potatoes can even sometimes be meals all on their own, with the right toppings and additions. It can be disappointing to prepare a baked potato at home, only for it to come out tasting dry, stale, and nothing like the fluffy, flavorful potato you would order at a restaurant.

But what really causes this discrepancy that makes restaurant baked potatoes taste better than homemade? The reality is, there are a myriad of advantages that professional chefs have at restaurants that you just may not have at home. From knowing the type of potato you should choose to having the right cooking equipment to choosing the right toppings, making baked potatoes at home can be more of an intricate process than just popping a potato in the microwave for a few minutes.

Thankfully, we spoke to a few industry professionals who gave us insight into what exactly gives restaurants the edge up when it comes to tasty baked potatoes. If you know what the restaurants are doing differently, you might have a better chance at recreating a restaurant-style baked potato at home, according to these experts we spoke to on the matter: Stephanie Edenburgh, CEO of Bizzie Mommy, Rena Awada, owner and head chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks, Ranveer Brar of Kashkan Restaurants, Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef of The Forked Spoon, Dan Gallagher, a registered dietitian at Aegle Nutrition, and Matt Rogers, a certified nutritionist at Tropical Oasis.

