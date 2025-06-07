The Discontinued Lay's Chips Literally No One Wants To See Again

Like awkward goth phases immortalized in your high school yearbook, companies have their own embarrassments they'd like to put behind them. There's the New Coke fiasco, where the brand risked it all to try and taste like Pepsi; there's also Gerber Singles, the baby food company's ill-fated attempt to market to adults. But no matter how badly those companies faltered, at least they were never the cause of something called "anal leakage." And so we come to WOW Chips, Lay's disastrous attempt to make a healthier potato chip.

Before we talk about the chips, we need to talk about something called olestra. It's a substance invented by Procter & Gamble in 1968, one that bounced around in search of a purpose for a couple of decades before seeming to find its niche in the 1990s as a fat-free cooking oil. Even lighter cooking oils come with calories, after all, and in the low-fat craze of the '90s, that was no good. But because olestra can't be digested, it could be used as a fry oil without adding any extra calories. That was music to the ears of any snack company executive, and in 1996, Frito-Lay released Lay's WOW Chips, fried in olestra, to instant success. Consumers loved that they tasted pretty close to full-fat potato chips, with some even preferring WOW to the originals, and the chips racked up $347 million in American sales in their first year.