Gerber Singles Was The Baby Food Made For Adults. Why Didn't It Last?

Unless you're a parent, Gerber is a brand you likely haven't thought about in quite some time. They peddle mashed-up fruit for babies, as well as slightly more solid food for slightly older babies. (As an interesting aside, you can use Gerber's mixes to make a cake.) They're advertised with a charcoal drawing of a cherubic youngster, who — despite the rumors — is not Humphrey Bogart. (In fact, the original model was Ann Turner Cook.) But if Gerber had its way in the 1970s, adults across the United States would be happily eating Gerber Singles, ready-to-eat baby food for the mature palate. In a decade when weird food reigned supreme, Gerber Singles proved to be a step too far and failed for just about every reason you can think of.

See, in the '70s, Gerber had a problem. The post-war "baby boom" had finally waned, leading to a "baby bust." More people than ever were living single, and they weren't necessarily in a hurry to settle down and start a family. That's bad news if you're a company selling baby food, and Gerber felt the need to pivot. Why not target these young, footloose, and fancy-free single people by offering them tasty, ready-to-eat meals in a glass jar? All they had to do was spoon it up, and they could go back to whatever vintage synth was occupying their attention at the time.