I Tried Lay's Newest Assortment Of International Flavors And Here's Where The Chips Fall: Review

Lay's newest line of chips fall right into my wheelhouse, making me eager to see how these three flavors stack up — since, admittedly, I'm a big fan of all things potato chips! But let me back up a bit: In the summer of 2016, my husband and I did something of a short European tour. On our way to Copenhagen, we missed our connection and ended up spending the night in Toronto with nothing more than toothbrushes, deodorant, and a complementary overnight stay in an airport hotel. It's a memory.

While there, I watched some morning television and happened to catch a segment about ketchup chips. At the time, I had never heard of such a chip, though to many Canadians, it's nearly a pantry staple. And I've become somewhat obsessed with international chips ever since. Living near Walt Disney World and having so many different types of treats at my fingertips, my love for snacks from around the world certainly gets its fill.

No need to pack your bags, however — just look for the newest Lay's to grace the chip aisle at your local grocery store. Here's how (sorry, not sorry) I let the chips fall!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

