The Oldest Candy Shops In The US

There's a special kind of magic in old-timey candy, especially in these modern times. The candies our grandparents talked about with that certain sparkle in their eyes weren't mass-produced sweets rolling off some sterile assembly line like those you find at the store today. These were old-school confections, lovingly created in small batches, stirred and dipped by human hands, and born from age-old recipes families passed down for generations.

Before automated mass manufacturing reshaped the candy world, small family shops were the heart of communities. Today, sadly, precious few of these old-fashioned candy shops remain in operation. To us, they are the holdouts, carrying the torch of tradition by continuing to hand-dip chocolates, stretch ribbon candy, and shape caramels in small batches, on marble tables, just as their founders did a century or more ago.

This list is a celebration of these living pieces of candied history, a gathering of the longest-running confectioners. Join us in lauding the legendary sweetmakers who've kept the doors open all these years.